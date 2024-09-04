Verizon is reportedly near a deal to buy broadband provider Frontier Communications

The WSJ reports an announcement could come as early as this week.

Verizon is reportedly near a deal to buy fiber provider Frontier Communications. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal said that an announcement could come as early as this week, provided discussions don’t “hit any last-minute snags.”

Frontier has a market value of over $7 billion and provides broadband to around three million locations in 25 states. The company would help Verizon boost its Fios fiber network and better compete with AT&T. The carrier has seen slowing wireless revenue and views fiber investment as a growth area. Acquiring companies with existing infrastructure, like Frontier, is potentially less expensive and time-consuming than rolling out its own network.

Based in Dallas, Frontier is currently upgrading its copper landline system to fiber — enabling it to offer a 5Gbps symmetrical plan. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020. It pivoted to a “leaner business,” as the WSJ describes, before running into concerns that it would run out of money before it finishes its current upgrades.

The FTC sued the company in 2021 for misrepresenting its speeds. Under a 2022 settlement, Frontier was required to stop lying about its internet performance, dole out over $8.5 million and install fiber service in 60,000 California homes over four years.