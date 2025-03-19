Video game workers in North America now have an industry-wide union

There's now an industry-wide union for video game workers in the US and Canada. The United Videogame Workers-CWA (UVW-CWA) has a mission to bring together "artists, writers, designers, QA testers, programmers, freelancers and beyond to build worker power irrespective of studio and current job status."

The union makes its official debut at the "Video Game Labor at a Crossroads: New Pathways to Industry-Wide Organizing" panel at GDC. Workers will be sharing a petition at the event to gain support for the union and to shine a light on the recent glut of industry layoffs. As a matter of fact, the first major issue the union seeks to address is layoffs, given that one in ten developers were shown the door in 2024.

UVW-CWA

Workers will also be passing around a zine that includes the organization's mission statement, FAQs and an op-ed. This is a direct-join union, meaning that workers can sign up on their own. This allows folks to bypass traditional unionization processes like elections and employer consent.

We aren't sure if this will catch on throughout the industry or if major publishers will recognize the union. However, it's just the latest salvo in the ongoing battle between industry workers and corporate bigwigs. Over 600 QA workers at Activision, which is owned by Microsoft, recently joined the Communications Workers of America (CWA.) ZeniMax Online Studios workers formed their own union at the tail-end of last year and Sega of America workers did something similar.

These unions have also been busy. The CWA has been embroiled in a fight with Microsoft and Activision over unfair labor practices on behalf of workers at Raven Software. Members of ZeniMax Workers United-CWA also went on a one-day strike last year to limit Microsoft's use of outsourcing.