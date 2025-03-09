Whistleblower complaint expands on claims that Facebook once built a censorship tool to win over China

Former policy director Sarah Wynn-Williams filed a lengthy complaint with the SEC, seen by The Washington Post.

By Cheyenne MacDonald
CHINA - 2023/07/15: In this photo illustration, the Facebook app logo is displayed in the Apple Store for iphones. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images via Getty Images

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A report from The Washington Post details allegations made by whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams about Facebook in a 78-page complaint filed last April with the SEC, including that the company built a censorship system in hopes to be allowed to operate in China and that it considered allowing the Chinese government to access users' data in the country. Claims that Facebook developed a content suppression tool to appease China, where it has been blocked since 2009, were first reported as far back as 2016 by The New York Times. Wynn-Williams has a memoir about her time at Facebook, Careless People: A Story of Where I Used to Work, coming out this week.

Wynn-Williams — a former Facebook global policy director who was fired in 2017 — said in the complaint that the company formed a team in 2014 focused on creating a version of Facebook that would comply with China's laws, under the code-name "Project Aldrin," The Washington Post reports. In addition to building a censorship system, it was reportedly proposed during negotiations with Chinese officials that the company allow a Chinese private-equity firm to review content posted by users in China, and that Facebook hire hundreds of moderators dedicated to the effort of squashing restricted content.

In a statement to The Washington Post, spokesperson Andy Stone said the company's past interest in the Chinese market is "no secret," and that CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced a move away from these efforts in 2019. But Wynn-Williams' complaint paints a fuller picture of how far Facebook (pre-Meta) was allegedly willing to go to gain a Chinese userbase. Read The Washington Post's full report here.

Zuckerberg has since become vocal about "free expression" and made changes to how Meta's platforms approach moderation. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg announced that Facebook and Instagram would end fact-checking and instead adopt X-style Community Notes.

Recommended