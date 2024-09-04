X won't train Grok on EU users' public posts

X will permanently avoid training its AI chatbot Grok on the public posts of users in the European Union and European Economic Area following pressure from a regulator in the region. Last month, the company temporarily suspended the practice after Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) opened High Court proceedings against it. X has now made that commitment a permanent one, which prompted the DPC to end its legal action.

The DPC, which is the chief EU regulator for X, raised concerns that X may have been violating data protection rules and users' rights. Since May, X had offered users the option to opt-out of having their public posts being used to train Grok, implying that the company had enabled that setting for public accounts by default. Under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), however, companies are typically required to obtain explicit consent from users before processing their data. X does not have a media relations department that can be reached for comment.