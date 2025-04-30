YouTube will blur the thumbnails of 'mature' videos as part of a new test

YouTube is testing a new feature that will blur the thumbnails of videos that appear in search results that "frequently include sexual themes," the platform announced in the Community section of the YouTube Help Center. The experimental feature is currently being tested on a small percentage of users, Youtube says.

The hope is that by blurring thumbnails, YouTube can provide search results that include videos that technically abide by its Community Guidelines, but protect users from seeing content that's possibly "sensitive in nature." YouTube's post doesn't get into specifics of what will trigger a blurred thumbnail, but does note that "the video title, channel name, and description will remain visible" even if a thumbnail is obscured. Users who have the feature will also be able to disable thumbnail blurring if they want.

YouTube offers a Restricted Mode for screening out mature content, but a more apt comparison for this experimental feature might be the SafeSearch settings in Google Search. SafeSearch lets you completely filter out "explicit images, text, and links," show all relevant results or blur explicit images, while allowing explicit text and links through. Considering YouTube's position 20 years in as both a backbone of the internet and a de facto television replacement, this seems like a common sense feature to have.