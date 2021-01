Don’t even think of using a Bird rental scooter for a wild ride. The company has revealed a Skid Detection feature that, as the name implies, watches for moments when an e-scooter goes sideways. If there’s a pattern of skidding Bird can attribute to excessive brake use and other irresponsible riding, it’ll send warning messages and even ban some users from rentals.

Skids due to simple tire wear will prompt an inspection, Bird said.