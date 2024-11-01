Blink multi-camera systems are up to $380 off ahead of Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Black Friday may be 28 days away, but with the shopping holiday unofficially ballooning to the entire month of November, you can already save big on one of our favorite smart home gadgets. Amazon (Blink’s owner) has a bundle of eight Blink Outdoor 4 cameras on sale for $380 off. The security camera usually costs $99 for one, and the bundle typically costs $630. You can get eight today for a mere $250 or six for $180.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is only a little over a year old. Compared to its predecessor, the fourth-gen camera has a wider field of view (143 degrees, up from 110), sharper day and night image quality and improved motion detection. Despite its name, you can use it indoors, too.

If you pay for a Blink subscription, you also get person detection. It lets you set it up to only get notifications when an intruder is in your yard, not a squirrel or neighborhood cat. The plans cost $3 monthly or $30 annually for one device. If you get the higher “Plus” tier, which supports unlimited cameras, you’ll pay $10 monthly or $100 for a year. You can try the plan for 30 days before paying. But remember, the subscription is optional and only required for person detection and storing recorded videos in the cloud.

The Blink Outdoor 4 supports 1080p live view, infrared night vision and two-way audio. You can also control it with your voice if you have Alexa devices in your home. Blink estimates the camera will last for up to two years with its included AA lithium batteries.

If eight cameras are more than you need, you can also save on a bundle of six Blink Outdoor 4 cameras. Typically costing $480, the early Black Friday deal shaves off $300, leaving you only to pay $180.

