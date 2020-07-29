Latest in Gear

Image credit: BMW

BMW's update with wireless Android Auto is rolling out

You may need to visit a dealership to get it.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
52m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BMW Android Auto
BMW

At the end of last year BMW announced plans to add wireless Android Auto support on several of its vehicles, and according to Android Police, the update is now available. BMW announced it would arrive in July for vehicles using version 7.0 of its operating system, and while they weren’t able to snag it over-the-air, prompting the dealer for an update during a visit got the correct software installed.

One wrinkle to be aware of is that this support works only via wireless, so not every Android phone can make it happen (Google’s official list is made up mostly of Nexus, Pixel and Samsung devices). That said, they report it worked well with only a few hitches, which is similar to Autoblog’s experience with improved CarPlay support on this version of the software. For owners curious about how it will all work out, BMW has put together a demo video (below), and it should be more widely available soon.

In this article: BMW, Android Auto, iDrive 7.0, software update, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
Gogoro's Eeyo 1s is so light you almost forget it's an e-bike

Gogoro's Eeyo 1s is so light you almost forget it's an e-bike

View
Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

View
The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

The Marvel's Avengers beta hits PS4 first on August 7th

View
eBussy is a modular EV that's also a camper, pickup truck and more

eBussy is a modular EV that's also a camper, pickup truck and more

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr