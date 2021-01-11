BMW previews iDrive in the iX electric SUV

BMW’s iX electric SUV may represent as big a change for the cabin as it does for the powerplant underneath. The automaker has offered a preview of the iDrive system in the iX, and the system will focus on semi-autonomous driving and connected cars. While BMW is vague on details, it hints at making the most of an “intelligently connected vehicle” where driving is sometimes hands-off and cloud services tap into real-time data.

The new iDrive is also meant to meld “analogue and digital technology,” BMW said. That’s certainly reflected in the preview photos — the iX interior does have a few concessions to button lovers, but its centerpiece is a sprawling digital display setup that include both the instrument cluster and infotainment.