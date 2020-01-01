AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ are just $230 at B&H until Sunday

Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $219

A pair of AirPods Pro typically costs $249, and the lowest price you can get it for at this moment is $219 on Amazon, where you can add $19 for an AppleCare+ plan. Still, that’s $8 more than this bundle. You can also always purchase the earphones directly from Apple’s website, but a pair with AppleCare+ will set you back $278, or $48 more than B&H’s limited-time combo offer.

Apple released the AirPods Pro almost a year ago in October 2019. They’re a true wireless earbud model with built-in H1 chip, hands-free Siri, active noise cancellation, transparency mode and on-board controls. For people who have ear shapes not suited for the regular AirPods, though, the Pro’s new design and silicone ear tips are probably its best features. The earbuds, which boast better sound quality than their predecessors, are also sweat and water resistant.

We called the AirPods Pro Apple’s best true wireless earbuds to date in our review and gave them a score of 87. Like any other device in the category, though, they’re easy to drop and lose, especially if you also use them while exercising. AppleCare+ lets you replace a damaged earbud or charging case for $29 per incident instead of having to pay full price for them. You can avail of the plan’s reduced pricing for two incidents within two years, since it also extends Apple’s typical one—year warranty. In addition, it also gets you battery service coverage and express access to the company’s tech-support desk.

