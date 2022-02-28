Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are back on sale for $279

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Noise cancelling headphones can make all the difference if you're tired of working in a noisy environment or want your public-transit commute to be a bit more peaceful. Bose's QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones are some of the best out there right now, and they're back down to their Black Friday price on Amazon. You can pick up the cans in either black or white for $279, which is $50 off their normal price.

The QuietComfort lineup has been around for a long time, and Bose essentially took the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" route with the QC45. These wireless headphones look much the same as the previous version — they don't have the slickest design, but they are super comfortable and they have handy onboard controls for playing/pausing music, adjusting volume and switching between ANC and ambient sound mode. They charge via USB-C and have an impressive 22.5-hour battery life, so you can wear them all day long without missing a beat.

The sound quality is what you'd expect from a pair of high-end Bose cans. The QC45 pump out clear and balanced audio, and the active noise cancellation is some of the best we've tried. Bose's ANC was already great to begin with, but the company improved on it here with a "proprietary digital chip" that helps detect and silence more mid-range frequencies.

There are a few downsides to these cans, including their somewhat antiquated design, but more importantly, the QC45 don't have automatic pausing. Also, their multi-device connectivity can be a bit finicky because they don't automatically reconnect to a second device after you take a call. If those features mean a lot to you, you'll want to consider Sony's WH-1000XM4. But otherwise, the QC45 are excellent ANC headphones that are even better when you can get them on sale like this.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.