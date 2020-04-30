Researchers control a game of Tetris using a breathable wearable sleeve

Researchers from North Carolina State University created an ultrathin, stretchable electronic material that is gas permeable, or breathable. They believe that it could be used for biomedical and wearable technologies, and to put it to the test, they created a wearable sleeve and used it to control a game of Tetris.
To create this material, the researchers used a technique called the breath figure method. They created a stretchable polymer film with evenly distributed holes. They coated the film by dipping it into a solution full of silver nanowires and then heat-pressed the material to seal the nanowires in place.