The best laptops for students in 2019

PRODUCT SUMMARY

It's no secret who the Surface Laptop 2 is for. Hint: Microsoft compares its ultraportable to the MacBook Air four times on its product page. Indeed, if you were looking for something similarly thin and light that runs Windows, the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 2 weighs about the same as the Air and is slimmer too, as Microsoft is quick to point out. It also offers a quad-core CPU option, which isn't available on the Air, and the battery life was even longer in our tests -- nearly 16 hours, all told. Add in a comfortable keyboard, responsive trackpad and stylish, not-at-all-Mac-like design and we were hard-pressed to name shortcomings in our review.



When the machine launched, it started at $999 (already cheaper than the Air), but as of this writing the entry-level price is down to $799, with a $300 price cut on every other configuration.