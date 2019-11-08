The best audio gifts, from headphones to DJ gear

PRODUCT SUMMARY

The synth lover in your life has no doubt heard of Arturia. The company is known for building affordable yet impressive instruments. The $299 MicroFreak is not only that but also something more. This little synth is a tiny bit of wackiness that any keyboardist would want in their lineup, even if it's just to point to it and say, "That thing is nuts."

Yet the MicroFreak's eccentricities come with impressive features like 11 digital oscillator modes. All of those are pushed through an analog filter, so the end result is a surprisingly warm sound from a source of zeros and ones. Plus, it just looks cool. Whether it's onstage or in a room surrounded by other gear, it's going to turn heads with its sound and design. -- Roberto Baldwin, Senior Editor