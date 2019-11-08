The best cameras, accessories and bags to give as gifts
The F-Stop Dalston is a ridiculously light camera backpack. It's not the largest or most feature-rich bag on the market, but that's by design. The Dalston is built for people who want to keep their photography life small and simple. Street snappers will appreciate the bright blue camera cube that attaches to the main compartment via Velcro. It also has a roll top -- though it's more for show than expandability -- and two weather-sealed zippers that run the length of the bag on either size, providing quick access to what's in and above the cube. The Dalston can easily double as an everyday travel and work bag too. It offers a basic laptop sleeve and a large, A4-size pocket on the front that has a couple of extra nooks for stowing gear and personal goodies. -- Nick Summers, Senior Editor
The Everyday Backpack is used by countless YouTuber and creative types, including Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee and Sara Dietschy. And with good reason: It's a bag that doesn't compromise on form or function. Photographers and filmmakers alike will appreciate the side-access zippers that are easily reachable once you swing the backpack onto your chest. We love the main compartment too, which can be customized with Velcro-backed FlexFold dividers. Does your loved one need something that can handle both weekend fashion shoots and everyday commutes to the office? This might be the bag for them. It's the little features, though, that will likely impress the most. The Everyday Backpack 20L has thick carry handles and a luggage strap on the back that lets you slide the bag on top of your suitcase. -- N.S.
The Wandrd Prvke is a stylish camera backpack with a roll top. If you know someone who wants to keep their passion for photography on the downlow -- maybe they're worried about thieves or don't want to alert potential subjects -- this is a great option. The Prvke has a large metal hook to keep the roll top in place and two magnetic handles for easy lifting. The owner's camera gear, meanwhile, is stored in a removable cube that's accessible from the back or right-hand side of the bag. Earlier this year, Wandrd also improved the cube and introduced a family of optional replacements that fill the inside in different ways. The Prvke can carry more than camera paraphernalia though. The bag has dedicated laptop and tablet sleeves; a thin, A4-size pocket on the front; and an expandable side pouch for a small bottle or tripod. -- N.S.
