The best cameras, accessories and bags to give as gifts

PRODUCT SUMMARY

The Everyday Backpack is used by countless YouTuber and creative types, including Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee and Sara Dietschy. And with good reason: It's a bag that doesn't compromise on form or function. Photographers and filmmakers alike will appreciate the side-access zippers that are easily reachable once you swing the backpack onto your chest. We love the main compartment too, which can be customized with Velcro-backed FlexFold dividers. Does your loved one need something that can handle both weekend fashion shoots and everyday commutes to the office? This might be the bag for them. It's the little features, though, that will likely impress the most. The Everyday Backpack 20L has thick carry handles and a luggage strap on the back that lets you slide the bag on top of your suitcase. -- N.S.