The best smartphones, tablets and smartwatches to give as gifts

PRODUCT SUMMARY

The iPhone 11 is one of our favorite smartphones of the year, for the same reasons we loved last year's iPhone XR: It delivers premium features and great performance on a budget. (Well, to the extent Apple devices can be inexpensive, anyway.) The 11 got off to a rocky start with iOS 13, but most of those annoying issues have been taken care of. More importantly, it's just as fast as either of its more expensive siblings, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. What's more, it has some of the best battery life we've ever seen out of an iPhone. You can't say that about the Pixel 4 XL. Apple also upped its camera game considerably this year, and even though the 11 only has two rear cameras compared to the 11 Pros' three, this more basic iPhone still takes effortlessly beautiful photos and videos. If you're shopping for someone who needs a reliable smartphone that will feel modern for years to come, the iPhone 11 is definitely worth your attention. -- C.V.