The best smartphones, tablets and smartwatches to give as gifts
The iPhone 11 is one of our favorite smartphones of the year, for the same reasons we loved last year's iPhone XR: It delivers premium features and great performance on a budget. (Well, to the extent Apple devices can be inexpensive, anyway.) The 11 got off to a rocky start with iOS 13, but most of those annoying issues have been taken care of. More importantly, it's just as fast as either of its more expensive siblings, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. What's more, it has some of the best battery life we've ever seen out of an iPhone. You can't say that about the Pixel 4 XL. Apple also upped its camera game considerably this year, and even though the 11 only has two rear cameras compared to the 11 Pros' three, this more basic iPhone still takes effortlessly beautiful photos and videos. If you're shopping for someone who needs a reliable smartphone that will feel modern for years to come, the iPhone 11 is definitely worth your attention. -- C.V.
Apple's entry-level tablet has long made great gift options, but it's even easier to recommend this year. The 2019 edition packs a slightly bigger screen for the same price, and they finally play nice with magnetic accessories like the Apple Smart Keyboard. As always, this iPad will easily run for up to 10 hours on a single charge -- that usually works out to about a few days of use. It's a great option for kids and people still trudging along with aging tablets -- in other words, people who mostly need the basics. If you're thinking of buying an iPad for someone with more-demanding needs, you may want to step up to the latest iPad Air. It features a slightly nicer screen and a modern chipset for better multitasking and gaming, plus more storage on the base model. -- C.V.
If you're shopping for someone who already owns an iPad Pro, it's possible they still need a keyboard. Personally, if I had already spent $799 and change on one of these tablets, I'd love to unwrap the sort of keyboard accessory that allows me to actually use the iPad as a laptop replacement (or at least attempt to). Engadget's reviews team liked this keyboard from Brydge, available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It addresses each of the Apple keyboard's shortcomings, with 180-degree adjustability, three levels of backlighting and a keyboard design that resembles the MacBook's own buttons. It also comes with a folio cover to protect the back side of the tablet from scratches. The keyboard is available in two hues, Space Gray and black, which means before you pull the trigger you might want to confirm what color model your giftee owns. -- Dana Wollman, Editor-in-Chief
It doesn't take much to become a filmmaker or an influencer these days -- just a smartphone, some good ideas and a decent gimbal. DJI is well known for its fantastic mobile gimbals, and the Osmo Mobile 3 is no exception. It features all the same controls and shooting modes that made its predecessors so popular, and it helps smartphones shoot some of the smoothest footage you'll see even when the going gets particularly rough. Best of all, this new Osmo folds up for easier storage and transport, so your would-be cinematographer has fewer reasons to leave it behind before a day's shoot. -- Chris Velazco, Senior Mobile Editor
The prices of flagship smartphones are getting ridiculously high, and you might know someone who's craving an upgrade but can't afford to buy themselves a new device. You don't need to spend $1,000 to get them one either. The $599 OnePlus 7T offers high-end specs for hundreds of dollars less than iPhones and Pixels with similar features. It has a bright, 6.55-inch screen that supports HDR and runs at a faster-than-average 90Hz, as well as a capable triple-camera system. For the money, the OnePlus 7T even packs more-powerful processors than the Galaxy S10 and the Pixel 4 and matches its sleek, minimalist design with clean software. It lacks Pixel-only features like call screening and the Duplex AI-based restaurant-reservation service, but it's the best Android phone around for under $600. -- Cherlynn Low, Reviews Editor
Sometimes your loved ones aren't great at taking care of themselves, however hard they try. Instead of nagging them to stay active and get more sleep, why not let the Galaxy Watch Active 2 help keep them on track? The smartwatch pairs with Android phones and reminds wearers to get up and move if they've been idle for longer than an hour. It also automatically detects when the user has been active for more than 15 minutes and sends encouraging messages. If your giftee is more conscientious about working out, the Active 2 is also great at keeping tabs on their performance across a variety of sports, including swimming. The Active 2 features a touch-sensitive bezel that makes it slightly easier to interact with Samsung's wearable OS, but make sure you find the right size and color too. The 40mm model sits nicely on most wrists, though the 44mm version is better suited for those with bigger bones or who want to more easily read words on the screen. -- C.L.
Premium Android tablets are so dead that even Google's given up making them. But they're still useful, especially for the aspiring artist or digital designer on your list. They'll particularly appreciate the Galaxy Tab S6 for its included S Pen stylus, which not only makes it a joy to sketch or scribble on a digital canvas but also turns into a remote control for things like the camera, browsers or media players. The 10.5-inch tablet also has a beautiful screen and thanks to its super slim design and long-lasting battery, it's a no-brainer for packing it in carry-ons for long flights. If you're feeling particularly generous, you can even throw in the companion keyboard cover for $180 so your giftee can more easily type out some emails and documents on the go. It's not great for serious productivity though, so you might be able to find a better option elsewhere. -- C.L.
Related Galleries
Subscriptions and gift cards that make great last-minute gifts
Best holiday gifts for comfort & joy
Gifts on a network you can rely on.
The best gifts for PC gamers, from laptops to GPUs
The best cameras, accessories and bags to give as gifts
The best tech toys and STEM kits
The best fitness gadgets for the athlete on your list
Related Stories
If you want to give back during the holiday, these charities will distribute gifts to the people who need it most.
Our top true wireless pick is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
The Cyber Monday deal is a good way to jump in to current-gen gaming.
Parental controls have improved so much over the past decade.
It may be the most affordable way to get into stand-alone VR.