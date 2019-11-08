The best gifts for PC gamers, from laptops to GPUs

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Oculus Quest does something other virtual reality headsets can't: It runs as a cord-free, standalone device and also as a tethered one, drawing power from a PC. This duality makes Quest the most versatile VR headset on the market, satisfying both hard-core players looking for the best graphics around and folks who simply want on-demand, immersive fun. Players can take Quest on the go with apps built for mobile interaction or dive into a library of impressive Oculus Rift experiences that are only available on PC. Though the Quest has been available since May, the ability to plug it into a PC is new. Nowadays Quest is able to do everything the Rift S, Oculus' most powerful headset, can, and it enables mobile play. Surprisingly, the Quest is priced at the same point as the Rift S, $400. -- Jessica Conditt, Senior Editor