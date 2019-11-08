PC and mobile accessories that'll make great gifts

PRODUCT SUMMARY

If you know a PC gamer or power user who could stand a new mouse, the G604 Lightspeed is a good all-around choice. It's not as lavish as the MX Master 3, but it should satisfy most needs in style. The lag-free wireless and extra-precise sensor offer fine-grained control over creative apps and reflex-driven shooters, and there are no fewer than six side buttons -- helpful for macro commands or games with complex controls.

It's not a trivial purchase at $100, but it's arguably a good investment for a mouse that could last years. And since the G604 only needs one AA battery to last for 10 days (five months on Bluetooth), your recipient won't be spending a small fortune on rechargeables to keep it running. -- Jon Fingas, Associate Editor