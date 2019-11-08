PC and mobile accessories that'll make great gifts
If you know a PC gamer or power user who could stand a new mouse, the G604 Lightspeed is a good all-around choice. It's not as lavish as the MX Master 3, but it should satisfy most needs in style. The lag-free wireless and extra-precise sensor offer fine-grained control over creative apps and reflex-driven shooters, and there are no fewer than six side buttons -- helpful for macro commands or games with complex controls.
It's not a trivial purchase at $100, but it's arguably a good investment for a mouse that could last years. And since the G604 only needs one AA battery to last for 10 days (five months on Bluetooth), your recipient won't be spending a small fortune on rechargeables to keep it running. -- Jon Fingas, Associate Editor
Logitech's MX Master series is a regular fixture in our gift guides, and for good reason: It's an easy pick for most power users. If you know someone who would love to upgrade their desktop tools, the new MX Master 3 mouse could be a fantastic gift. It's a high-quality mouse for anyone who does a lot of fine-grain mouse work, with an ergonomic grip and customizable buttons. The standout feature though is an electromagnetic scroll wheel that moves dynamically depending on how quickly they spin it. It also works with up to three different devices, should your friend have three machines in use at once, and there are preset customizations for specific apps like Photoshop, Chrome, Microsoft Office and Premiere Pro. It's not cheap, but considering how long they'll spend using one at a time, it's worth choosing something comfortable and precise. -- Daniel Cooper, Senior Editor
People can spend years hammering away at the same lackluster keyboard and never think about upgrading it. But that doesn't mean you can't treat someone to something new, especially since it's something they'll use more than almost anything else. Logitech's MX Keys is a sleek, professional membrane keyboard that can be paired with three different devices at once, with dedicated keys to switch among each one. If you know someone who writes, codes or just has a desk full of computers, this could fit the bill. MX Keys also offers quality similar to a mechanical keyboard with depth and travel. But it has a membrane-backed keyboard, which is much quieter than the alternative. The other great feature of the MX Keys is the automatically-adjusting backlight for when they're in a dark room. As the ambient light drops, the lights get stronger, making it easy to keep working through the night. -- D.C.
Is there someone in your life who's all-in on Apple gear and has a tangled mess of charging cables as a result? You might be a minor hero if you get them Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. The device can top up a recent iPhone, an Apple Watch and the AirPods' wireless-charging case without plugging in anything besides the pad's power cable. It's one of the pricier wireless-charging pads at $140, although that may be a bargain if you were already thinking of getting more than one pad. And you do have an alternative if you'd like something more affordable or universal. Mophie's Dual Wireless Charging Pad won't charge your Apple Watch, but its lower $80 price and more-flexible design could make it a better fit, especially if there are any Android phones in your giftee's household. -- J.F.
