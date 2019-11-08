The best tech toys and STEM kits

PRODUCT SUMMARY

There are smart basketballs that analyze your form. Golf sensors that do the same for your swing. Hasbro's Lightsaber Academy is basically that, but for your Jedi skills. This $50 toy lightsaber uses built-in sensors and a Bluetooth app to coach you on your form and then send feedback to an app. Like any good kids' toy, the lightsaber grows with young Padawans, with the movement combinations getting more complex as children master the easier ones. The lightsaber gives audio feedback, meaning there's less reason for kids to pick up their handset, plus if you buy a second lightsaber two people can duel each other, racking up points along the way. -- Dana Wollman, Editor-in-Chief