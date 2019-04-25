The best alternatives to YouTube Kids

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Loads of age-appropriate shows are available here, both live and on-demand. Daniel Tiger, Curious George, Clifford, Mr. Rogers and Sesame Street are all part of the video library. What’s more, the app is designed for younger viewers, with an easy-to-navigate UI and large buttons for clumsy little fingers. And if you want to beam an episode to your television, you can help your child do so via AirPlay and Chromecast -- under your supervision, of course. The app is also available on a range of devices, so you won’t always have to give up your phone when it’s time for your kid to watch.