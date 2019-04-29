Tracking your child's progress

Sprout Baby app
Sprout Baby’s free app is one of the most polished options around. And once you’ve logged your baby’s feedings, diapers and weight, it’ll create a personalized page, letting you view all of their stats at a glance. Sprout also compiles your baby’s data into gorgeous charts, allowing you to see trends. Does your baby eat more on weekends? Or does she get sick after not sleeping enough? Sprout will help you to figure all of that out, easily.

Google Sheets
The most straightforward way to keep track of your baby’s data is the trusty spreadsheet. We recommend Google Sheets, since you can easily share it with your partner, and it has most of the features you’d want from a proper spreadsheet application. With the freedom of endless customizability comes complexity though. Now that there are plenty of baby-tracking apps out there, diving into spreadsheets is something we’d only recommend for serious stathounds. 

Try Google Sheets here.

Happiest Baby - SNOO Smart Sleeper
The SNOO has gained a reputation for being one of the most advanced baby gadgets around: It can automatically soothe a baby to sleep in the middle of the night. But it’s also one of the most expensive, at nearly $1,300. Many new parents find it to be worth that price, though, since it means they can often get a few more hours of sleep. The SNOO also tracks your baby’s sleep session, so you can know precisely when they started fussing. You can rent it now for $98 per month -- which is probably the best option, since your child will probably outgrow it by the time they’re six months old.
Hatch Baby - Grow Smart Changing Pad + App
Plop a baby down on the Hatch Baby Grow and fire up its app and in seconds you'll have an accurate weight measurement. It's that simple. While there are plenty of baby scales around, the Grow is ideal if you're looking for a smart and relatively automatic option. It keeps a log of your measurements in its app, which is also one of the best baby-data-tracking options around. And on a less high-tech level, the Grow is a great changing pad: It's soft and smooth, and it makes it easy to clean up the inevitable mess.

Glow Baby tracking app
Glow Baby’s free app is solely focused on tracking your child’s first year of development. That includes the usual features, like food, diaper and sleep tracking. But it also gamifies the process of inputting all of that data, so you’re not just staring at boring drop-down menus all day. Plus it offers well-designed charts of your child’s data -- it’s not as extensive as other apps like Sprout, but it might be useful if your eyes glaze over when confronted with too many data points.

Download Glow here.

