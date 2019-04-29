Tracking your child's progress

PRODUCT SUMMARY

The SNOO has gained a reputation for being one of the most advanced baby gadgets around: It can automatically soothe a baby to sleep in the middle of the night. But it’s also one of the most expensive, at nearly $1,300. Many new parents find it to be worth that price, though, since it means they can often get a few more hours of sleep. The SNOO also tracks your baby’s sleep session, so you can know precisely when they started fussing. You can rent it now for $98 per month -- which is probably the best option, since your child will probably outgrow it by the time they’re six months old.