The best educational coding kits for kids

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Evo is even tinier than Bolt, but it’s no less advanced. Inside its tiny clear plastic shell are a host of sensors, lights and a speaker. Right out of the box it already has a few tricks up its sleeve: It can follow your hand, run away from you or even bleep out a little tune. But the real power is unlocked once kids fire up OzoBlocky, which allows kids to create their own tricks and routines for Evo. And best of all, it will grow with them, all the way from pre-reader to master programmer. Plus, if you want to go screen free, there’s a set of color-coded markers in the accompanying box that Evo can read and follow.