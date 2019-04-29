The best gadgets for new parents

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Every baby room needs a smart speaker: Since they rely on voice commands, they're essential for playing bedtime music or a mealtime podcast when your hands are full. Amazon's Echo is the best option around right now, mostly because of the strong Alexa app ecosystem. You can use it to control your smart lights with ease -- perfect for dimming the room at night -- and it even integrates with Hatch's baby-tracking app, allowing you to effortlessly log feedings and wet diapers. While you could save a bit of money with the Echo Dot, it's worth investing in the full-size model for its superior speaker. That's great for tunes, but it also makes white noise sound much clearer, which should help your baby get through the night without fussing as much.