Kid-friendly gifts that won't make their parents hate you

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Maybe drones are the hot thing right now, but they’re not exactly the best gift: They can wander into other people’s yards or hit other kids in the face, and in some places they’re not even legal to fly, thanks to airspace restrictions. The PowerUp Dart is still a drone, but it’s also a paper airplane. It’s small and light, and kids have to put it together themselves (with plenty of room for customization). It’s a great example of how a classic toy can be updated for the tech age. You might even get some great bonding moments as parent and child watch it do tricks the former could only dream of when they were young.