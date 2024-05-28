Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on its release day

Just before Microsoft closed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it said that it would take some time to bring the publisher's titles to Game Pass. We've only seen one such addition so far in the form of Diablo IV, but the company has announced another, somewhat notable one. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Game Pass on its release day later this year.

Microsoft is banking on the debut of a new Call of Duty title on its subscription service leading to a significant bump in the number of Game Pass members. It's a bit of a gamble, as for nearly every year in recent memory, the latest Call of Duty release has been the best-selling game. Microsoft is likely to see lower direct sales of Black Ops 6 on Xbox and PC, though it will still generate revenue from Game Pass and the PlayStation version (and perhaps even a Nintendo Switch release), as well as through microtransactions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft released a live-action trailer for Black Ops 6. It features depictions of Bill Clinton, Margaret Thatcher, George H. W. Bush and Saddam Hussein, lending credence to rumors that the next Call of Duty game will be set during the Gulf War. We'll find out much more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during a showcase that take place immediately after a broader Xbox event on June 9.