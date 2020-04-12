Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision

'Call of Duty' season one update will launch December 16th

The update for Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players will arrive six days late.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4h ago
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War launched last month and brought the shooter series to a new generation of consoles, and now its first major content update is about to arrive. While the “season one” batch of additions were scheduled to arrive on December 10th, its developers have announced they’re pushing things back to December 16th. That gives them a few more days to work out any issues on a game experience that stretches across multiple modes, platforms, titles and console generations, and — if you think it matters — means it won’t come out on the same day as Cyberpunk 2077.

As far as what players can expect to see, things remain the same as what was detailed a month ago, with XP and level up progression that syncs up across Black Ops Cold War, 2019’s Modern Warfare, and the dedicated Warzone battle royale mode. That does mean that player’s ranks in Modern Warfare and Warzone will be reset, but any prizes they’ve unlocked will still be available.

New items like weapons will be available across the different modes, while Warzone is adding a brand new map, a new mode and an updated gulag experience where players can fight to return to the battlefield after they’ve been killed.

There’s no word yet on the size of the downloads for these updates, but the season one patch is coming in several chunks, with an initial update to Black Ops Cold War on December 8th, followed by another one on the 15th, and finally a Warzone update on December 16th that will mark the start of season one.

