The best cameras for 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cameras had an interesting year in 2025, with the launch of some long-delayed models like Sony's 61MP RX1III, wholly original cameras (the Fujifilm X Half and Sigma BF) and much anticipated updates like the Sony A7 V and Canon R6 III. All told, there were 27 new cameras launched last year that joined the 20 new models on the market from 2024.

Those ranged from compacts to mirrorless to very high-end models, with every price range included. The question is, which one is right for the type of videography or photography you do? Whether you're an aspiring action or wildlife photographer, an extreme sports junkie or a content creator, we'll help you find the perfect camera to match your budget and requirements.

Best cameras for 2026

Best mirrorless cameras

Mirrorless is the largest camera category in terms of models available, so it's the best way to go if you're looking for something with the most advanced features. Canon and Nikon recently announced they're discontinuing development of new DSLRs, simply because most of the advantages of that category are gone, as I detailed in a video. The biggest selling feature of a mirrorless camera is the ability to change lenses depending on the type of shooting you want to do.

Canon Best mirrorless camera for most people Canon EOS R10 $979.99 My top pick under $1,000 is still the 24.2-megapixel Canon R10, which is a great model for both photographers and content creators. It can shoot bursts at up to 23 fps in electronic shutter mode, and offers 4K 10-bit at 30p with supersampling and no crop, or 4K 60p with a 1.5x crop. It has a fully articulating display for vlogging, along with a 2.36-million dot electronic viewfinder. It uses Canon's Dual Pixel AF with subject recognition mode that works in both photo and video modes. The main drawback is a lack of in-body stabilization. See at Amazon

Nikon Best for most – runner up Nikon Z 50 II $1,000 $906.95 Though not quite as pretty and compact as my previous pick here, the 21-megapixel Nikon Z fc, the new Z50 II offers improved performance and more advanced tech across the board. That means you can now shoot 4K video at up to 60 fps instead of just 30 fps (albeit with a crop) and shoot bursts (JPEG only) at up to 30 fps. Autofocus has been overhauled to be more responsive and now includes 3D tracking with AI modes for animals, birds and vehicles. There's also an auto mode that selects the subject for you — a handy feature for beginners. See at B&H Photo

Sony Best for content creators Sony ZV-E10 II $998 tk The Sony ZV-E10 II is the best camera for vloggers, edging Fujifilm's new creator model the X-M5 thanks to the superior autofocus. It comes with a 26-megapixel APS-C sensor that's much faster than before, so rolling shutter wobble is mostly a non-issue. You can shoot supersampled 4K video at up to 30p using the full sensor width, or 4K 60p with a small 1.1x crop. It also supports 10-bit S-Log3 video capture, LUT imports and more. The main drawbacks are the lack of an electronic viewfinder and mechanical shutter. See at B&H Photo

Sony Best midrange mirrorless camera Sony Alpha 7 V A lot of cameras are really close in this area but the edge goes to Sony's all-new A7 V thanks to its superior technology. The new 33MP sensor is partially stacked, so it reads out very fast to reduce skew and improve autofocus and burst speeds. At the same time, it offers more dynamic range than any other mirrorless camera on the market, so photos are sharper and easier to adjust later on. The A7 V also offers excellent video capabilities, though it doesn't offer internal RAW video like many of its rivals. See at Amazon

Nikon Best midrange – runner up Nikon Z6 III $2,496.95 Think of the Nikon Z6 III as a mini Z8, thanks to the incredible performance of what the company calls a partially stacked sensor. You can shoot RAW bursts at up to 20 fps in electronic shutter mode while nailing sharp shots thanks to the much-improved autofocus. On the video side, it supports 6K RAW at up to 60 fps, or 4K 120p. The only thing holding it back from dethroning Sony is image quality that's compromised a bit by the relatively low resolution and reduced dynamic range. See at B&H Photo

Canon Best midrange for content creators Canon EOS R6 Mark III Canon's new 33MP EOS R6 III is a big step up from the R6 II, particularly for creators. It lets you capture up to 7K RAW video at 60 fps, nearly matching the much more expensive R5 II. At the same time, it offers fast and accurate autofocus and excellent in-body stabilization. It's also a speedy photo camera with bursts up to 40 fps, but falls short of Sony's A7 V when it comes to image quality, with less dynamic range and more rolling shutter distortion due to the lack of a partially stacked sensor. See at Amazon

Panasonic Best midrange for content creators – runner up Panasonic LUMIX S1II Panasonic's cameras are super popular with content creators and the 24MP Lumix S1 II shows why. It supports 6K ProRes RAW video at up to 30 fps, along with, open gate full sensor capture and super slow-mo (4K 120p) — all with minimal rolling shutter distortion due to the fast sensor. What's more, the S1 II has the best video stabilization in this category, reducing jolts even while running or walking. And it's a very good photo camera as well, with rapid 70 fps burst speeds and more color-accurate images than rivals. The main flaw is the price, which at $3,200, is considerably more than rivals. See at Amazon

Canon Best premium mirrorless camera Canon EOS R5 Mark II $4,299 The Canon EOS R5 II is the company's best camera in years thanks to improvements in areas like autofocus and video. It comes with a high-resolution 45-megapixel stacked sensor, but still lets you shoot blackout-free bursts at up to 30 fps (and it can pre-capture up to 15 photos when you half press the shutter button). Most of those shots will be in focus as well, thanks to the updated autofocus with AI tracking that's now as good as anything offered by Sony. It's also a capable camera for video, with up to 8K 60p RAW and 4K 120p shooting, with the heating issues of the previous model largely gone. The eye-tracking tech is a bit of a gimmick and it's expensive at $4,200, but it's Canon's best-ever mirrorless camera — and that's saying a lot. See at B&H Photo

Nikon Best premium – runner up Nikon Z8 $3,996.95 The Nikon Z8 is an interesting mirrorless camera because it carries the same specs as the company's Z9 flagship but costs a lot less. It's one of the highest resolution full-frame cameras with 45 megapixels, but is also one of the fastest with burst speeds up to 30 fps. At the same time, it has powerful video capabilities with 8K RAW video at up to 60 fps. Autofocus isn't on par with Sony's A1, but the Z8 is a better camera for the price. See at B&H Photo

Sony Another good option Sony Alpha 7R V For the ultimate high-resolution camera, check out Sony's A7R V. With a 61-megapixel sensor, it shoots sharp and beautiful images at a very respectable speed for such a high-resolution model (10 fps). It has equally fast and reliable autofocus, the sharpest viewfinder on the market and in-body stabilization that's much improved over the A7R IV. Video has even improved, with 8K and 10-bit options now on tap, albeit with significant rolling shutter. If you don't need the video, however, Sony's A7R IVa does mostly the same job, photo-wise, and costs a few hundred dollars less. See at Amazon

Hasselblad Best luxury mirrorless camera Hasselblad X2D II 100C $7,399 If you want to make a quantum leap in your photo game in terms of quality, Hasselblad's X2D II 100C delivers in spades. Detail and dynamic range, as well as the color science, is the best I've seen on any mirrorless camera. And where previous Hasselblad models had laggy and inaccurate autofocus, the X2D II 100C is now as fast and accurate as rival models from Fujifilm. It also handles great and looks fantastic. See at B&H Photo

Best action camera or gimbal camera

The most important features to look for in an action cam are image quality, stabilization and battery life. GoPro has easily been beating all rivals recently in all those areas, but DJI has taken a lot of its business with the Osmo Pocket 3 gimbal camera.

DJI Best action camera/gimbal camera DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Late in 2023, DJI unveiled the Osmo Pocket III and I called it "maybe the only vlogging camera you need." It has a big 1-inch sensor, the same size found on Sony's ZV-1 II compact camera. That boosts image quality considerably, particularly in low light. It also has a new, large swiveling touchscreen that makes it easier to switch between horizontal and vertical video. What really makes it great for vlogging are the follow modes combined with face tracking. If you're working solo, you can simply set it up and it'll rotate and tilt to follow you around. That also applies for walk-and-talk vlogging, so you don't have to worry about focus or even pointing the camera at yourself. The main drawbacks are the reduced resolution (which means it's not ideal for photos) and a price that's considerably higher than the previous model. See at Amazon

GoPro Best action camera/gimbal camera – runner up GoPro HERO13 Black GoPro's Hero 13 Black hasn't changed much from the Hero 12 on the inside, but its outside is a whole new story. It's now available with a new family of modular lenses called the HB series (ultra-wide, anamorphic and macro), making it far more versatile for action creators. It also has a slightly bigger battery that allows longer capture times, up to 90 minutes for 4K 30fps video. Other specs remain the same, including up to 5.3K at 60 fps in 10-bit color with high data rates, and 8:7 capture that uses the entire sensor. Otherwise, the Hero 13 still has the best digital stabilization (aka Hypersmooth) of any action camera, a full-color front screen and still offers the best image quality in its class. See at Amazon

Insta360 Best 3D action camera Insta360 X5 Insta360 made a big leap in 360 image quality with the X5 camera, thanks to its much bigger 1/1.28-inch sensor (compared to the X4's 1/2-inch chip). In addition, the company introduced a new PureVideo mode with AI noise reduction for clearer, brighter footage in low-light conditions. Otherwise, it offers up to 8K 360 video capture (that reduces to 4K when flattened), and the new InstaFrame mode lets you capture a flat video and a 360-video at the same time with no rendering or editing required. Another key benefit is Insta360's excellent Insta360 Studio editing app that beats rival software. However, some action cam buyers may balk at the rather steep $550 price tag. See at Amazon

Best compact camera

This category has fewer cameras than it did even a few years ago and many models are older, as manufacturers focus instead on mirrorless models. However, I'm still a big believer in compact cameras. They're a noticeable step up from smartphones quality-wise, and a lot of people will take a compact traveling or to events when they'd never bother with the hassle of a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Compacts largely have type 1-inch sensors, but a few offer larger options, particularly Fujifilm's XF-100V. Another popular model, Sony's XV-1, is primarily aimed at content creators looking to step up. In any case, desirable qualities include image quality, a fast lens, relatively long zoom, flip-out display, good battery life, a high quality EVF, decent video and good pocketability.

Fujifilm Best compact camera Fujifilm X100 VI $1,599 The Fujifilm X100 VI is a near-perfect update to the X100 V, keeping everything users liked while adding features like a 40-megapixel sensor and in-body stabilization. Image quality is excellent and the improved resolution is much appreciated for things like street and tourist photography. Meanwhile, the in-body stabilization makes it more useful in low light and helps you create blur effects when shooting handheld. Video is solid for such a small camera, with up to 6K 30p capture. The only downsides are mediocre battery life and autofocus that can be a bit slow. See at B&H Photo

Sony Best compact camera – runner up Sony ZV-1 II The 20-megapixel Sony ZV-1 II is a follow-up to the company's ZV-1, a compact camera based on the RX-100 series that uses a 1-inch sensor. It does that job well thanks to a lightweight body, built-in high-quality microphone, flip-out display, 4K 30p video, best-in-class autofocus and excellent image quality. The 18-50mm f/1.8-4.0 lens is sharp and wider than on the ZV-1, so it's better for vlogging. One very nice feature is the built-in neutral density filter, but it does lack optical image stabilization and a headphone port. See at Amazon

What to consider before choosing a camera

Smartphones might get better for video and photos every year, full cameras still have an edge in many ways. The larger sensors in mirrorless cameras let more light in, and you have a wide choice of lenses with far superior optics. Dedicated cameras are also faster for shooting things like sports or wildlife, offer superior video for content creators and create more professional results.

Sensor size

There are a few key things to consider to get the most out of a camera. The first is sensor size: in general, the larger the sensor, the better (and usually more expensive) the camera.

Full frame is the largest sensor size for mainstream cameras, and it's available on models like the new Panasonic S9, the Nikon Z III and Canon EOS R5 II. At a size equivalent to 35mm film (36 x 24mm), it offers the best performance in terms of image quality, low-light capability and depth of field. But it's also very expensive and finicky. While bokeh looks incredible at an aperture of f/1.4, the depth of field is so razor thin that your subject's eyebrow might be in focus but not their eye. This can also make shooting video difficult.

The next size category is APS-C (around 23.5 x 15.6mm for most models and 22.2 x 14.8mm for Canon), offered on Fujifilm's X Series lineup, the Canon R10, the Sony ZV-E10 II and the Nikon Z50. It's cheaper than full frame, both for the camera body and lenses, but still brings most of the advantages like decent bokeh, high ISOs for low-light shooting and relatively high resolution. With a sensor size the same as movie cameras, it's ideal for shooting video, and it's easier to hold focus than with full-frame cameras.

Micro Four Thirds (17.3 x 13mm), a format shared by Panasonic and Olympus, is the next step down in sensor size. It offers less bokeh and light-gathering capability than APS-C and full frame, but allows for smaller and lighter cameras and lenses. For video, you can still get reasonably tight depth of field with good prime lenses, but focus is easier to control.

The other common sensor size is Type 1 (1 inch), which is actually smaller than one inch at 12.7 x 9.5mm. That's used mostly by compact models like Sony's ZV-1 vlogging camera. Finally, action cameras like the GoPro Hero 11 and DJI's Osmo 3 have even smaller sensors (1/1.9 and 1/1.7 inches, respectively).

Autofocus

For photographers, another key factor is autofocus (AF) speed and accuracy. Most modern mirrorless cameras have hybrid phase-detect AF systems that allow for rapid focus and fast burst speeds. The majority also offer AI features like eye-detect AF for people and animals, which locks in on the subject's eyes, face or body to keep them in focus. However, some models are faster and more reactive than others.

Displays

The electronic viewfinder (EVF) and rear display are also crucial. The best models have the sharpest and brightest EVFs that help you judge a shot before taking it. For things like street photography, it's best to have as bright and sharp a rear display as possible, so it's easy to see your subject and check focus in all manner of lighting conditions. You may also want a screen that flips out rather than just tilting, too.

Lenses

DSLRs and mirrorless cameras let you change lenses, but you're stuck with what's built into a compact camera. While that's great for portability, a single lens means you're going to sacrifice something along the way. The Fujifilm X100V, for instance, has a fast but fixed 35mm-equivalent f/2.0 lens and no zoom. The Sony RX100 V has a 24-70mm zoom, but it's slower at the telephoto end (f/2.8) and less sharp than a fixed focal (prime) lens.

When choosing a lens for a mirrorless camera, you'll need to consider the focal or zoom length, along with the minimum aperture. Smaller numbers like f/1.4 for a prime lens or f/2.8 for a zoom are best, as they let you work in darker environments and maximize background blur to isolate your subject. However, those lenses are more complex and thus more expensive.

Video recording

When it comes to video, there are other factors to consider. Some cameras combine or skip over pixels (line skipping or pixel binning) for video recording, which is not ideal because it can reduce sharpness. Better cameras tend to read out the entire sensor and then "downsample" to improve video sharpness (camera manufacturers don't often say if video is pixel binned, but will say if it's downsampled). Another important factor is sensor speed, as slower sensors tend to have more rolling shutter that can create a "jello" effect that skews video.

In addition, how's the battery life? How do you like the handling and feel? How long can you shoot before the camera heats up or stops? Does it support 10-bit HDR video? Is there a microphone and/or a headphone jack? (If you record a lot of interviews, it's preferable to have both.) How's the video autofocus? All of these things play a part in your decision.