The best gifts for photographers and videographers

The Insta360 Flow Pro is gimbal that can automatically track your movement. It's also a tripod, with foldout legs hidden away inside the grip and an extendable neck to perform selfie stick duties too. (Oh, the Flow Pro is also a battery pack. Insta360 can't help itself.)

While there are countless branded (and off-brand) phone gimbals, Insta360 brings its action-cam experience to bear on this upgraded Flow, adding support for Apple DockKit, meaning it can track you around. It's your own automated cameraman: you can step out of framing and the Flow Pro will track you, both horizontally and vertically.

The DockKit support means it works across most mainstream iOS apps, but if you're an Android user, the integrated tracking will still work well, just not on the likes of Zoom or Snapchat. Regardless of your choice of smartphone, Insta360's companion app offers a rich array of shooting options if you're looking to beef up your shooting repertoire. It can assist with a dolly zoom shot and add controls for manual focus. While the Flow Pro can only track humans, inside the app you can select an object for your camera to focus and track, then move around as much as you want. — Mat Smith, Uk Bureau Chief