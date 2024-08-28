The best instant cameras for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Instant cameras have become a popular category for one simple reason: they’re fun. You can whip one out at a party or event and take a snap, then a couple of minutes later you have a real, physical photo that everyone can touch, feel and enjoy instead of staring at a screen. It’s also a lot cooler than a smartphone shot thanks to the retro, nostalgic vibes.



Given the large number of models on the market, choosing one can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this buying guide that will help you choose the best instant camera for you based on factors like price, film size, photo quality and more.

What to consider before buying an instant camera

The main factor for most people is the size of the film. Fujifilm’s Instax alone offers three formats: Mini, Square and Wide, with film sizes of 3.4 x 2.1 inches, 3.4 x 2.8 inches and 3.4 x 4.3 inches. The corresponding image sizes are 2.44 x 1.81 inches, 2.44 x 2.44 inches and 2.44 x 3.9 inches.

Leica’s Sofort 2 and Lomography models also uses Fujifilm’s Mini format, while Polaroid’s smaller Go format is 2.64 x 2.13 inches (1.81 x 1.83-inch image) and its i-Type size is 3.46 x 4.21 inches, with a square image size of 3.11 x 3.11 inches.

When most people think of retro instant cameras, they think of a square image size. That’s why Instagram, which used to have a Polaroid-like app icon, only supported square images for years. If that’s what you want, then Fuji’s Square or either of Polaroid’s formats are best. However, if you want as large an image as possible, Fujifilm’s Instax wide is the way to go.

As for prices, Fujifilm’s Instax films are generally around $1 per shot for square or wide color film and $.60 - $.75 for mini color film. Those prices go up a bit if you choose custom models with colorful or patterned borders, and down if you buy in bulk. Polaroid’s i-Type film is a bit more at about $1.50 per shot or $1.00 per shot for Go color film.

Image quality isn’t really the point with instant cameras of course, as they’re always going to be fuzzy compared to digital photos. However, some models (notably Fujifilm and Polaroid models) are a bit better than others.

And in terms of pricing, cameras with larger film are generally more expensive. It also increases if you add hybrid features like USB-C connectivity, smartphone sharing, the ability to print out photos and more, along with niceties like a selfie mirror. The best, most feature-laden cameras can cost upwards of $200 and basic versions can be well under $100.