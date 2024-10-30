Canon's new lens makes it easier and cheaper to shoot 3D VR content

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Canon has officially revealed its cheapest spatial and smallest VR lens yet, the $450 RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual. It's the same size as a regular camera lens but is designed to let creators shoot 3D VR content for headsets like the Meta Quest 3 or Apple Vision Pro. In fact, it was first teased in June at WWDC 2024 alongside Apple's latest Vision Pro OS.

There is one catch, in that the lens is designed for APS-C (not full-frame cameras) and only works with Canon's 32.5-megapixel (MP) EOS R7 for now. That camera costs $1,300 for the body only, so a full shooting solution is around $1,750.

Canon

The company has dabbled with stereoscopic VR lenses before, most recently with the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye. However, that product is bigger and more unwieldy, much more expensive at $2,000 and only supports manual focus. Its main benefit is the nearly 180 degree field of view that's close to human vision and enhanced 3D thanks to the wide 2.36-inch gap between the elements.

In comparison, the new 7.8mm crop sensor lens has a much narrower 63-degree field of view. The fact that the the two elements are so close together (.46 inches) also reduces the 3D effect, particularly when you're farther from the subject (for the best results, you need to be around 6 to 20 inches away, which isn't ideal for content creators). Autofocus support is a big benefit, though, and it also comes with a button and control wheel that allows separate manual focus for the left and right sides.

Photos and video captured with the EOS R7 and new lens must be processed using Canon's EOS VR Utility app or a plugin for Adobe's Premiere Pro, both paid apps. After that, they can be viewed on the Meta Quest 3, Vision Pro and other headsets in a variety of formats including 180-degree 3D VR, 3D Theater and spatial video. The RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens is now on pre-order for $449 and will arrive sometime in November.