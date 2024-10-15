DJI Air 3S review: LiDAR and improved image quality make for a nearly faultless drone

DJI just announced the dual-camera Air 3S drone and there’s some all-new cutting-edge tech hiding in the nose. A LiDAR sensor is there to provide extra crash protection at night, a time that’s often dangerous for drones.

The Air 3S also has a new main camera with a larger sensor better suited for capturing video in low-light. And it now comes with the company’s ActiveTrack 360, which it first introduced in the Mini 4 Pro, allowing the device to zoom all around your subject while tracking and filming them.

There are a bunch of other little improvements, from storage to the new panoramic photo mode, all at the same $1,099 price as the Air 3 was at launch. To see if it lives up to DJI’s hype, I tested all of its new capabilities, especially the new night-flying obstacle avoidance.

DJI 92 100 DJI Air 3S DJI’s Air 3S is the company’s first consumer drone with LiDAR designed to make it safer to fly at night. Pros Excellent image quality

LiDAR improves obstacle detection at night

ActiveTrack 360 produces cinematic tracking shots

Long battery life

Now has 42GB internal storage Cons Sometimes fails to detect small obstacles $1,099 at DJI

Design

The Air 3S looks a lot like the Air 3 and weighs just 0.1 ounces more at 1.6 pounds. Since it’s over 250 grams, you need a permit to fly it in the US and elsewhere. Unlike the Avata 2 or Neo, the Air 3S is obviously not suited to fly around people, but DJI does offer propeller guards for a bit of extra safety.

The Air 3S’ camera module is larger as well because it holds a new 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor camera with a 24mm f/1.8 lens, up from from the previous model’s 1/1.3-inch sensor. This setup supports 4K recording up to 120 fps and 1080p at 240 fps, along with D-LogM to improve dynamic range. DJI also boosted the maximum ISO to 12,800 for improved light sensitivity. The secondary 70mm (3x) zoom camera is unchanged with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, and it supports the same video specs and color modes as the primary.

The Air 3S is DJI’s latest drone with its ActiveTrack 360 system. Once you start tracking a subject, you can change the camera angle using an onscreen control wheel. The drone will then figure out the best way to change positions while also avoiding obstacles. It does so using six vision (camera) sensors, two downward facing infrared time-of-flight sensors and the new LiDAR.

Another key change on the Air 3S is its 42GB of internal storage, up from 8GB on the Air 3 — something that’ll be handy if you forget a microSD card or fill one quickly. You can transfer files to your PC either by a Wi-Fi connection or the drone’s USB-C port. The wired method now works even if the drone is turned off.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The Air 3S can hit up to 45 mph in sport mode. That’s fast and there’s no obstacle detection with this setting, so you need to know what you’re doing. In normal mode, which does support obstacle tracking, speeds drop down to 23 mph. You get about 12.5 miles of range in the US via DJI’s latest O4 transmission system, or half that in Europe. One small change is that the Air 3S now transmits 10-bit 1080p 60p video rather than 8-bit as before, improving remote video capture quality.

Battery life on the Air 3S is excellent at 45 minutes, which equates to about 38 minutes under working conditions. With the optional Fly More kit that includes three batteries and a charging hub, pilots should be able to fly most of the day. Like the Mini 4 Pro, the charging hub supports power accumulation, so you can transfer energy from the weakest batteries to the strongest for longer flights.

Finally, the Air 3S appears to have the same propeller system as the Air 3 and emits about the same amount of noise. It’s pretty quiet for such a large drone, and once it gets up to around 150 feet, you can barely hear it.

Performance

Steve Dent for Engadget

I tested the ActiveTrack 360 function while walking, biking and driving a car to see how it worked at various speeds. When tracking my car at around 20 to 25 mph, it stayed locked on while easily avoiding trees and power lines.

I found a bike trail among some widely spaced trees and another with denser foliage. In the first section, the drone weaved smoothly around obstacles while keeping the bike in frame. After a few minutes, I was confident it wouldn’t crash and was able to focus on creating some cool shots. The drone occasionally hesitated when it encountered obstacles, which spoiled some footage. However, it never crashed or lost track of the bike.

Things weren’t quite as easy on the dense brush trail. When I changed the camera angle, the drone would occasionally pick a bad route, get hemmed in by branches and stop. A few times the propellers knicked leaves or branches, throwing the drone off keel. It never crashed or took any damage, but I replaced the propellers out of an abundance of caution.

Steve Dent for Engadget

That experience taught me that the Air 3S’s sensors can miss small obstacles, so it’s wise to stay away from those situations and use propeller guards if you can’t avoid them. You also need to make sure the drone has enough room to maneuver when using ActiveTrack 360 to change camera angles.

Later, I took the Air 3S out at night to test the LiDAR, flying it up around trees and next to buildings. Previously, this would have been very risky, but the Air 3S successfully detected and avoided all obstacles. This new low-light capability will be especially helpful when you need to bring the drone home in the dark. Keep in mind that the LiDAR only works in the forward direction, so avoid going backwards or sideways at night.

Video quality

Steve Dent for Engadget

To test the video quality, I shot aerials with the Air 3S, at dawn, in the daylight and at night. With the larger 1-inch sensor, 4K video is more detailed than ever and the camera produces vibrant, accurate colors and nice skin tones. It also does a great job in variable light conditions when using the DLogM setting. That came in handy when I was biking in the forest with a mixture of dappled sunlight and shadows. The 4K 120 fps setting is nice for creating dramatic shots with moving subjects, and there’s no discernible loss in quality compared to the 30p or 60p modes.

The Air 3S promises up to 14 stops of dynamic range, DJI promises, matching high-end mirrorless cameras. That’s impressive for a drone. If things are too bright, DJI includes an ND filter kit to reduce brightness and avoid high shutter speeds that can make video look choppy.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The secondary 70mm-equivalent telephoto camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor is the same as before and similar to the one on the Mini 4 Pro. To that end, it’s not as sharp as the main camera and not as good in low light. However, DJI tuned it to closely match the main sensor, so it’s now easier to combine shots from each. This camera also supports D-LogM video to boost dynamic range.

The 3-axis mechanical gimbal allows for incredibly smooth footage, which is a hallmark of DJI drones. And if you need to shoot photos, the Air 3S produces sharp and color accurate RAW images that can be manipulated in post for great results.

Wrap-up

Steve Dent for Engadget

The $1,099 Air 3S is DJI’s most technologically advanced drone yet thanks to the LiDAR sensor, updated 1-inch camera and ActiveTrack 360 subject tracking. The obstacle detection is a strong point, and though the drone isn’t invulnerable, I felt very safe flying it once I figured out its limitations.

As usual, DJI’s main competition is itself. The Mini 4 Pro is priced at $759 but lacks rear sensors and has inferior image quality. The triple-camera Mavic 3 Pro has a larger sensor that produces a slightly more cinematic image, but it costs $2,199. And of course, you can also look at DJI's Air 3, which has now dropped a bit in price. The only real non-DJI alternative is the $2,099 Autel Evo II Pro 6K (kit), which has just a single 1-inch camera and is also a lot more expensive.

I think the Air 3S is a better choice than the Mavic 3 Pro for most video creators, because video quality is outstanding and it has superior obstacle detection. If I were a content creator looking for a high-end drone right now, the Air 3S is the one I’d buy.