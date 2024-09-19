DJI launches the Action 5 Pro camera with subject tracking and improved video

DJI has been chipping away at GoPro's action cam dominance and just took another big step with the launch of the Action 5 Pro. With a new "next-gen" sensor, it promises improved video quality, along with extended battery life, bigger displays and a new feature, subject tracking and centering.

The 1/1.3-inch sensor is the same size as the one on the Action 4, but DJI says it now boasts 13.5 stops of dynamic range, "making it the first action camera with specs that rival professional cameras." Maximum photo resolution is 40 megapixels (MP), up from 10MP on the Action 4. The lens has the same 155 degree field of view and f/2.8 aperture as the last model.

Steve Dent for Engadget

You can shoot 4K at up to 120p in 16:9 as before, but it now supports 4K 120p capture at 4:3 (3,840 x 2,880 pixels), slow ultra-slow-mo can be captured to the entire sensor if you want to crop the image later. Resolution is still capped at 4K UltraHD, though, where the GoPro 13 supports up to 5.3K 8:7 (5,312 xs 4,648) capture, giving users more cropping options.

As before, images can be captured in 10-bit D-Log M and HLG to boost dynamic range. DJI says you can shoot "high-dynamic, low-light video" at 4K/60fps to capture shadow details without overexposing highlights. It also comes with a SuperNight mode that uses AI noise reduction to yield relatively clean video.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The new 1950mAh has a higher capacity than the previous 1770mAh model, which allows for up to 4 hours of continuous use or around 50 percent more than before (the Action 5 Pro can still use the previous model's batteries, though). That was aided in large part by a new 4nm chip and new algorithm that optimizes for energy savings. "Even in temperatures as low as -20° C (-4°F), the camera can reliably record video for up to 3.6 hours," DJI adds.

A key new feature is subject centering and tracking that lets creators shoot without a gimbal. As with other DJI products (ActiveTrack on drones), it intelligently detects a subject's position and dynamically adjusts the composition to keep the subject centered in the frame. This is done digitally, obviously, and resolution is reduced to 2.7K — but it could still be a great benefit for extreme sports and other creators. As before, it offers "robust stabilization" and HorizonSteady that keeps the camera level through 360 degrees of motion.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The Action 5 Pro is EN13319 certified to be waterproof without a case down to 20m (66 feet), 2m more than before. It can start recording automatically as soon as you're underwater and comes with an interesting new feature: a pressure gauge to record underwater depth, duration and altitude data to ensure user safety.

Though the body is the same size as before, both OLED screens are larger thanks to smaller bezels, up 16 percent. The larger rear screen is now 2.5-inches diagonally, up from 2.25 inches and the largest on any mainstream action cam, according to DJI. As before, the Action 4 works with the DJI Mic 2 for high-quality sound recording and you can simultaneously use the built-in mic for ambient sound.

Steve Dent for Engadget

Another nice addition is 47GB of built-in storage and 80MB/s transfer rates via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0. Other features include an updated Mimo app, Wi-Fi livestreaming, timecode for multiple camera syncing and a pre-record feature.

I've had the Action 5 for a short time and it largely resembles the previous model, other than larger power and record buttons, a different internal mic opening and a hole at the bottom for the pressure sensor. Other features like the magnetic mount are carried over from the Action 3. The improvements look promising, so stay tuned for a more detailed review (where I hopefully won't wreck my face).

Steve Dent for Engadget

Perhaps the best news about the Action 5 is that it's cheaper than the Action 4 at $349 in the Pro Combo package that includes the camera and one battery, a protective frame, quick-release adapter mount and more. The Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo adds two more batteries and a charger along with a 1.5m extension rod for $449. Both are now available at DJI's store and most authorized retail partners.