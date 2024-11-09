DJI Neo drone firmware update adds more speed and vertical video

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

DJI's Neo is shockingly capable for a tiny drone, but it did have a couple of weaknesses — namely, the lack of vertical video and relatively slow flying speeds in tracking mode. The company has now addressed both of those issues with a new firmware update, adding vertical video and increasing the Neo's tracking speeds, among other things.

Considering that the Neo is designed and priced for creators, the lack of vertical video was a big miss. It can now handle that, albeit it only at 1080p 60 fps 9:16 and not 4K. That lower resolution is due to the fact that the camera gimbal doesn't actually rotate 90 degrees like on the Mini 4 Pro; instead, it shoots 4K horizontal resolution then crops off the sides.

DJI

Speed-wise, the Neo can now hit up to 20 mph in tracking mode, up from around 12 mph before. That's actually faster than the 18 mph sport mode top speed, though still a lot slower than the Neo's maximum 36 mph speed in the full manual setting (which requires the FPV remote controller 3). Nevertheless, it's now up to the job of tracking slow moving vehicles, particularly bicycles.

Other new features include Goggles N3 support, liveview stabilization with Goggles N3 or Goggles 3 and improved noise reduction with the Mic 2. Unfortunately, there's not much DJI can do about the annoying propeller noise. To get the update, you'll need to connect your Neo to DJI's Fly app on Android or iOS, then update both the drone and the app.