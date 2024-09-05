DJI Neo hands-on: A powerful and lightweight $200 drone

DJI has just unveiled the Neo, its much-leaked $200 drone aimed at content creators and casual users. It’s tiny and easy to use thanks to novice-friendly features like propeller guards, palm takeoff and voice control.

However, the Neo is no toy (or Snap Pixy). It has a suite of powerful features like ActiveTrack, Quick Shots, FPV controller support, smartphone control and the ability to record yourself with the DJI Mic 2.

Video specs look promising as well, but not everything is perfect — it lacks obstacle detection and uses small propellers that are likely to be noisy. I wasn’t able to give it a full look as some features were missing, but I was still astonished by what DJI got a small, cheap drone to do.

The Neo is DJI’s lightest drone by a long way at 135 grams and is nearly small enough to fit into a pocket. It also has a feature we’ve not seen on the company’s drones before: a second button near the camera gimbal that lets you choose from different “Smart Shot” modes (Quick Shots on other DJI drones), like Follow and Dronie.

It comes with removable propeller guards that provide protection for use indoors and around people. Be careful when you fly, though, as there’s no obstacle avoidance apart from the main camera’s AI and a downward facing IR landing sensor.

The camera gimbal can tilt up 60 degrees and down 90, though it doesn’t flip for vertical video. The half-inch 12-megapixel sensor has an ultra-wide angle 13mm equivalent focal length with an f/2.8 aperture — good specs for a drone in this price range.

The Neo’s 1,435mAh lithium-ion battery is incredibly light but supports up to 17 minutes of fly time, or around 13 to 14 minutes in the real world. The small size means they charge quickly, but most users will want the two extra cells and a charger included in the Neo Combo kit.

To charge the batteries and transfer footage, there’s a USB-C port on the back. You won’t find a microSD card slot, though, as the Neo relies on 22GB of internal storage that holds about 40 minutes of 4K 30p footage.

Steve Dent for Engadget

Though small, the Neo offers features you’d expect on a high-end drone. To make it less intimidating for beginners, the Neo can be launched simply by placing it in hand and pressing the mode button. Then, it’ll automatically record video while performing one of six preprogrammed smart shots: Follow, Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight and Direction Track. To land the drone, just place your hand under it.

Settings can be tweaked with the new DJI Fly app, which now works without a controller and connects to the drone over Wi-Fi. For the smart modes, you can change things like follow distance and height, dronie radius and flight path, circle radius and more. You can also adjust video and photo resolution.

The Neo is DJI’s first model that lets you use voice control to launch the drone and perform Smart Shots and other actions. That feature wasn’t available in the beta software I tested, but DJI said it will be there when the drone goes on sale today.

Steve Dent for Engadget

If you want to pilot the drone yourself without buying a controller, that’s doable now too. Manual mode brings up touch screen controls for all drone movements, along with camera/video modes and a return-to-home (RTH) toggle.

Touchscreen piloting worked surprisingly well, letting me fly the Neo with precision. Outdoors with a GPS lock the drone is quite stable, but it can drift around and get a bit hard to manage indoors.

For more precision, the Neo also supports multiple DJI controllers, including the RC N3 model sold separately. However, you can also use it as an FPV drone by connecting it to DJI’s RC Motion 3 and DJI Goggles 3.

Controller mode offers the same features you’ll find on drones like the Mini 4 Pro, with cinema, normal and sport modes, manual and auto video, quick shot features and more. Using it with the FPV goggles and controller gives you the same experience as the Avata 2, including one-press acrobatics — albeit with a large drop in performance, of course.

Steve Dent for Engadget

And the Neo performs surprisingly well. Maximum horizontal speed in sport mode is 18 mph, or 36 mph in manual mode — pretty damn fast for such a tiny drone. However, manual mode is only available if you’re using the FPV Controller 3 and wasn’t enabled for my testing.

The Neo neo can resist winds up to 18 mph, compared to 24 mph for the Mini 4 Pro. Realistically, though, it’s only good for light winds under 10 mph.

It’s maneuverable and precise as well, particularly with the optional controller. That makes it ideal for events, as it’s very safe around people and small enough to fit in tight spaces. It is very noisy though, with a sound not unlike a hive of angry bees. “This propeller noise is a crime,” as my colleague Aaron Souppouris put it.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The Neo happens to be an awesome FPV drone as well, particularly since there’s less fear of crashing given its $200 price. It’s not nearly as fast as the Avata 2, of course, but it’s wildly fun when using the RC Motion 3 remote.

ActiveTrack, Spotlight and Point of Interest (POI) all work the same as on other DJI drones to track subjects tenaciously. Another mode, Direction Track, lets you vlog while walking and talking with the drone keeping your face in view. There’s no rear obstacle sensor, though, so you need to be careful when using it.

When the Neo is under smartphone Wi-Fi control, don’t let it get too far away as the maximum range is just 165 feet. With a controller and DJI’s O4 transmission, though, it has a 6.2 mile line-of-sight range in the US or about 3.7 miles in Europe. That’s impressive given the size, though you’d be braver than me if you let it get that far away.

Samuel Dejours for Engadget

The Neo supports up to 4K 30p video and 1080p at up to 60 fps, with no D-LogM like the Mini 4 Pro. You can also grab 12-megapixel photos for Instagram, Facebook, etc. Video isn’t up with even the DJI Mini 4 Pro, but it’s well above what you’d expect for something in this price range in terms of sharpness and color accuracy. With the small sensor, low-light capability isn’t great.

Stabilization is excellent thanks to DJI’s RockSteady and HorizonBalancing systems. Those offer action cam-like stability, while correcting tilt up to 45 degrees. Again, I was pretty amazed by the smoothness of footage even in a stiff breeze.

Finally, you can record audio via your smartphone’s microphone just by tapping on the DJI Fly app’s audio record button. And you can boost the quality considerably using the DJI Mic 2 by connecting it to your phone over Bluetooth. Though the drone is extremely noisy, DJI’s app manages to remove almost all of it, leaving your voice shockingly clear and legible with some distortion.

Steve Dent for Engadget

DJI’s Neo is an incredibly capable lightweight drone that will be attractive to a large number of potential users. For example, my drone pilot and photographer friend (a likely buyer) thought it would be ideal as a behind the scenes drone, because it can shoot good-quality video around people with no risk of injury.

It’s also a great drone for vloggers, content creators and recreational users on a budget. It executes cool shots automatically and the image quality is at the level of a smartphone, which is easily good enough for social media. The main problem is the noise, though all drones have that issue to some extent.

The most exciting part of the Neo is the price. For $200, or $289 in the combo kit with three batteries and a charger (in Europe you can get it with the RC-N3 controller for €349), it’s an incredible value considering the capabilities. It doesn’t really have any serious competition either, with the closest being the $350 HoverAir X1, which costs more and shoots lower resolution video. With all that, the Neo is DJI’s most exciting drone in years and is likely to be another hit. It's now on pre-order with shipping set to start soon.