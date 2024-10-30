DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review: Finally, a worthy GoPro rival

DJI is a major player in the camera market with its drones and gimbals, so why hasn’t it had the same success with action cams? The answer is simple: GoPro. The company’s Hero lineup has offered superior image quality and stabilization. The same goes for Insta360’s action cams, which have caught the public’s imagination.

Now, DJI’s taking another shot at its rivals with the $350 Osmo Action 5 Pro, which is perhaps the biggest upgrade yet in this series. Nearly everything on the inside has changed, from the sensor to battery life and storage. However, it looks very similar to its predecessor, the Osmo Action 4.

Video quality only goes up to 4K on the new model though, compared to 5.3K for the latest GoPro Hero 13 and 8K for the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 released last week. Still, the Action 5 Pro surpasses its competitors in several key areas and it’s easily DJI’s best action camera yet.

Long battery life and internal storage

The Action 5 Pro now boasts the longest battery life of any action cam and it’s not even close. Thanks to the higher-capacity 1,950 mAh battery (up from 1,770 mAh), it can shoot 4K 60p video for well over two hours and 1080p for four hours. By comparison, the GoPro Hero 13 can only go 88 minutes at 4K 60p with a similar-sized battery. Another rival, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, can run a bit more than 90 minutes at the same resolution.

With the optional charger (available in the $400 Adventure Combo with two extra batteries), it takes about 30 minutes to fully replenish a battery. Three batteries should be enough for most people to shoot an entire day at 4K 60p without recharging — quite impressive for an action camera.

Steve Dent for Engadget

Another big upgrade on the Action 5 Pro is the 47GB of internal storage, compared to zero before, on top of a microSD slot. This allows you to still capture an additional hour or so of 4K 60p footage when you fill up your memory card. Neither the Hero 13 nor Insta360’s Ace Pro 2 have any internal storage.

At 5.15 ounces, the Action 5 Pro is a bit smaller and lighter than the Hero 23, which weighs 5.6 ounces. On top of that, the Action 5 Pro is waterproof down to 66 feet by itself, which is double the Hero 13’s limit. If you really need to go deeper, DJI’s waterproof case extends the maximum depth for this device to nearly 200 feet.

DJI increased the rear OLED display’s size from 2.25 to 2.5 inches by shrinking the bezels — a small change that makes the touchscreen menus easier to use. The 1.4-inch front OLED panel is also slightly bigger than before. Both screens are sharp and easy to see in sunlight with up to 800 nits of maximum brightness.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The Action 5 Pro’s textured body provides a firm grip, and the record and power buttons are larger and less stiff than on the Action 4. Settings can be changed from the rear display by swiping up and down or side to side, though it can be hard to remember where settings are. You can also connect your smartphone using the Mimo app to operate the camera and gain access to editing features. An interesting addition is the new pressure sensor that shows how deep you’re diving or your altitude when climbing — a useful feature that rival cameras lack.

One thing I’ve loved about DJI’s last few action cameras is the magnetic mounting system. It lets you instantly clip the Action 5 Pro to nearly any accessory, including car, bike, helmet and chest mounts, without the need to fiddle with screws or clumsy brackets. That said, GoPro finally implemented its own magnetic mount on the Hero 13 and the Ace Pro 2 has a similar system as well.

DJI has fallen behind its main rival in the area of optics, though. GoPro’s Hero 13 now supports optional removable lenses, letting you change from a typical wide angle field of view to ultra-wide, macro and more. While they’re fairly expensive, it’s a nice option if you want something other than the usual action camera look.

Sharper video and subject tracking

Steve Dent for Engadget

With a new 1/1.3-inch 40-megapixel sensor, the Action 5 Pro has a sensor that is the same size as its predecessor but is nearly four times sharper. It’s much larger than the GoPro Hero 13’s sensor with more than double the area. That extra size helps the Action 5 Pro produce clearer shots with more detail, especially in lower light.

You can shoot 4K at up to 120 fps, or 1080p at 240 fps for super slow-mo. There’s a new twist, though, with “open gate” 4:3 capture at 3,840 x 2,880 resolution, also up to 120 fps. That squarish frame makes it easier to crop vertically for social media while still retaining full 4K width. Another new feature is 10-bit support for regular video instead of just D-LogM as before. However, the GoPro Hero 13 supports sharper 5.3K video that allows for even more cropping options in post. And the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 can shoot up to 8K 30p video or 4K open gate like the Action 5 Pro.

As with other DJI products, the Action 5 Pro shoots bright and colorful video straight out of the camera. However, to my eye the colors look less natural than on the GoPro Hero 13. Skin tones aren’t as warm, and the colors are too intense for my taste. The ability to shoot 10-bit color in regular mode is a big help, providing extra room to edit without shooting D-LogM, which can be tricky for beginners. My preference is still to shoot D-LogM then apply DJI’s LUT in post. That yields more natural, less saturated colors and gives you up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range in challenging lighting conditions, like shooting in a forest on a sunny day.

Thanks to the bigger sensor, the Action 5 Pro is superior to the GoPro Hero 13 in low light, with far less noise and artifacts. If things really get dark, the new Super Night Mode further brightens video, but the aggressive noise reduction applied can create an artificial look and reduce sharpness. Low-light quality is similar to the Insta360, as both have similar 1/1.3-inch sensors. And while it’s not primarily a photo camera, the Action 5 Pro can shoot 40-megapixel photos compared to 27-megapixel stills for the GoPro Hero 13.

Video stabilization is paramount for action cameras and a big reason why GoPro has dominated for so long. However, the Action 5 Pro is finally up to that level with its latest RockSteady 3.0+ stabilization. I tried it through a mix of sports, including biking, swimming and kayaking and it delivered stable shots with none of the minor weaving or jolting that I’ve seen before. As before, it also offers HorizonBalancing to keep the image level even when the camera tilts up to 45 degrees. Another mode, HorizonSteady, keeps the image level even if you rotate the camera 360 degrees.

A key new feature on the Action 5 Pro is subject centering and tracking that lets creators shoot without a gimbal. As with other DJI products (like ActiveTrack on drones), it detects a subject's position and dynamically adjusts the composition to keep them centered in the frame. Though it’s limited to 2.7K resolution, it worked well to frame me near the middle of the shot during activities like cycling and swimming.

Finally, let’s talk about audio. On top of the built-in microphones that offer decent quality, the Action 5 Pro connects directly to DJI’s Mic 2 transmitters over Bluetooth (up to two at a time). Those mics allow high quality audio capture and automatically reduce noise, even if you’re filming action like a mountain biker on a gnarly descent. It’s easy to set up and should be a hit with creators, given the popularity of the Mic 2.

Wrap-up

Steve Dent for Engadget

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro costs $350, while the Hero 13 Pro and Insta360’s Ace Pro 2 are priced at $400. The DJI beats both in terms of battery life and is on par with its rivals when it comes to stabilization. The Action 5 Pro also offers superior low-light and log footage, though I prefer the GoPro Hero 13’s video straight out of the camera.

Taking price into account, the Action 5 Pro is a very attractive option. It’s one of the best action cameras I’ve used, with battery life well above rivals, a solid waterproof construction and full support for DJI’s Mic 2. If you feel you might benefit from the extra sharpness, then the GoPro or Insta360 might be a better choice. But, if low-light performance is key, head straight for DJI’s Action 5 Pro.