DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 camera now starts at $799 following Trump's tariffs

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If you're concerned about how new US tariffs might affect future electronics purchases, look no further than DJI. The company has raised the price of its popular Osmo Pocket 3 camera to $799, or $280 (54 percent) more than it cost at launch. The Pocket 3 Creator Combo that includes a wireless Mic 2 and other accessories also went up from $700 to $950. Recent tariffs levied by President Trump on Chinese products were "certainly among the key considerations" for the hefty price bumps, the company told The Verge.

The Osmo Pocket 3 was a success from the get go, thanks to the built-in gimbal, motorized subject tracking and large 1-inch sensor that delivers excellent video quality, even in low light. It's widely beloved by content creators for those reasons and is a recommended option in several of Engadget's camera buying guides — in fact we bought some for our own reporters.

It's fair to say that the new tariffs are 100 percent behind the price increase, despite DJI's diplomatic wording. The price is the same as at launch in Europe and in Canada, suggesting that there are no other technical reasons to raise it. DJI quietly boosted the US price from $520 to $620 a couple of months ago, around the time that Trump first announced potential tariffs on Chinese products. Other DJI products like drones have yet to rise in price, however.

DJI said that the Osmo Pocket 3 is one of the best selling products in the history of the company and that it's popularity "continues to exceed expectations." However, much of that popular was likely due to the original $520 price (on top of the camera's strong feature set), that was a bargain next to standard compact cameras like Canon's new $899 PowerShot V1. At $799, the Pocket 3 loses some of its competitive advantage.

It's difficult to find the Pocket 3 in the US (and elsewhere) at any price at the moment, though DJI says it's striving to keep up with demand. On top of all that, the company is facing a full ban of its drone products in the US in 2026 unless it obtains an exemption from regulators. That will affect the company as well as consumers, as its drones are widely used in production, emergency services and elsewhere — and it's far ahead of rivals in terms of technology. DJI sent a formal letter to five national security agencies (DHS, DoD, FBI, NSA, and ODNI) in March requesting that any or all of the agencies begin evaluating its products "right away."