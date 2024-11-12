Fujifilm is developing a 102MP medium format cinema camera

Fujifilm is developing a medium-format, 102-megapixel cinema camera, the company said in a surprise announcement. Due next year, the GFX Eterna will carry a boxy, modular design reminiscent of Sony's FX6 or the new Blackmagic Pyxis and will likely be launched with a top handle, electronic viewfinder and other optional accessories.

The new camera will have a medium format GFX 102-megapixel (MP) CMOS II HS sensor, the same one used on the GFX100 II. That sensor is 43.8mm x 32.9 mm in size, or 1.7 times larger than the full-frame sensor found on the aforementioned FX or Pyxis. That will be one of the largest cinema camera sensors available, even bigger than RED's V-Raptor XL sensor.

The benefits will be extra dynamic range, potentially high resolution and a very shallow depth of field that should allow for cinematic shots when paired with the right lens. That does bring up the fact that Fujifilm currently has no GFX glass designed specifically for film production. However, the company said it's developing a 32-90mm power zoom lens (24-70mm full-frame equivalent) and will have a mount adapter for GFX to PL lenses, which are widely used in cinema.

One other concern might be rolling shutter distortion. RED's V-Raptor XL uses a global shutter that has zero distortion, but the sensor Fujifilm will employ has a fair bit of it . In addition, the GFX100 II captures 8K with a 1.53x crop, negating many of the benefits of a medium format sensor — so, hopefully Fujifilm will resolve those issues with its cinema camera.

Fujifilm will show off the GFX Eterna starting tomorrow at the InterBEE 2024 media exhibition in Chiba City, Japan. It's set to be released sometime in 2025, with an exact date and pricing yet to be announced.

