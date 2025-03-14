Fujifilm teases a medium-format version of its viral X100 VI compact camera

Fujifilm appears to be working on a camera that could combine the best of its medium-format shooters, like the GFX 100S II, with the massively popular X100 series, based on a new teaser video spotted by Digital Camera World.

The video, titled "X Summit in Prague is going to be special, Fujifilm fam🇨🇿" shows a pair of hands producing a XV100 VI and GFX 100S II out of thin air and bringing the cameras together, before cutting to the silhouette of the new camera the company presumably plans to announce. The suggestion being that Fujifilm wants to create something that has traits of its more compact, fixed-lens X100 series while reaping the benefits of a medium-format sensor.

It's hard to really gauge what the new camera will look like based on the brief clip in the video, but it definitely looks larger (and more square) than the X100 VI, with a smaller lens than you'd normally see on a camera in Fujifilm's GFX 100S II. That certainly bodes well for anyone looking to up their photography game after getting hooked on one of the X100 cameras.

Fujifilm first struck gold with the X100 V, which became popular on social platforms because of its size, design and ability to digitally mimic multiple types of analog film. The X100 VI was released in 2024 to capitalize on the sudden popularity, gaining things like in-body stabilization and a lower native ISO. For all intents and purposes, it's a fantastic camera.

We'll have to wait until Fujifilm's X Summit on March 20 to see if this new camera has the potential to have the same crossover appeal, but history is definitely on the company's side.