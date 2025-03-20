Fujifilm's GFX100RF is a 102MP medium format compact camera

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Fujifilm has unveiled one of the wilder cameras I've seen in awhile, the 102MP medium-format GFX100RF compact camera. Yes, you read that right — this is a carrying-around street camera with a massive sensor and fixed 35mm f4 lens (28mm full-frame equivalent) that can shoot 11,648 x 8,736 photos. If that wasn't enough, it has features we've rarely seen on compact cameras, like a built-in ND filter and dedicated aspect ratio dial.

The GFX100RF uses the same 102MP CMOS II HS medium format sensor found on the GFX100 II mirrorless camera. As Fujifilm teased last week, it can be thought of as a higher-resolution version of its popular X100 VI APS-C compact. Though smaller than any other GFX camera, it's heavier than many full-frame mirrorless cameras at 1.62 pounds (735 grams). For a premium feel, the camera is "machined from a single block of aluminum and the lens ring, dials, bottom plate, and other details are all precision-machined from aluminum as well," Fujifilm wrote in a press release.

Fujifilm

Like the X100 VI, it's designed as a street camera with the shutter speed, exposure compensation and aperture settings quickly visible and adjustable. However, the GFX100RF has a new dial on the back that lets you choose from nine aspect ratios including 7:6, 1:1, 3:4, 16:9, 17:6 and the 65:24 "XPan" widescreen ratio found on other GFX models.

It also has a tele-converter selector/lever on the front of the camera to digitally change the focal length from the native 35mm to 45mm, 63mm and 80mm (35mm, 50mm and 65mm full-frame equivalent), with a corresponding loss of resolution. When using those modes, a new "Surround View" function can be selected that displays the area outside the image range as a semi-transparent frame.

Fujifilm says the all-important fixed lens can suppress spherical aberration and field curvature thanks to a 10-element, eight-group configuration that includes two aspherical lenses. It uses a newly developed "nano-GI" coating optimized to suppress internal reflections, even at the edges. Despite the large sensor size, it can focus as close as 7.9 inches, allowing for some interesting high-res macro possibilities.

Fujifilm

Fujilfilm X100VI (top) and GFX100RF

The shutter itself is a leaf instead of focal plane type to reduce size, and the GFX100RF is Fujifilm's first GFX model with a built-in four-stop ND filter. That's a handy feature on a medium format camera for bright light shooting, as it allows for slower shutter speeds to add motion blur or wider apertures for shallower depth of field.

The GFX100RF has a similar autofocus system to the GFX100 II including an AF prediction function and face/eye AF that can recognize subjects like animals, vehicles, birds, and airplanes. Burst speeds are a fairly decent 6 fps with the mechanical shutter at full resolution, a bit slower than the GFX100S II. It has a 5.76-million-dot offset electronic viewfinder like the one on the X100VI and a 3.1-inch 2-axis tilting 2.1-million-dot rear display.

Fujifilm

It can even shoot 4K 30fps 4:2:2 10-bit video (likely with some pixel binning), and Fujifilm says it'll deliver up to 13+ stops of dynamic range when using the FLog-2 setting. Other features include an SDXC UHS-II card slot, 20 built-in film simulations, SSD recording, mic and headphone ports and a microHDMI connector. One feature noticeably lacking compared to the X100VI is in-body stabilization.

The GFX100RF is likely to appeal highly to street and travel photographers considering its capabilities. It's not cheap at $4,900, but that price is less than its main competition, the $6,660 Leica Q3, while offering a larger sensor and 40 extra megapixels. It'll be available in black or silver when it arrives in late April 2025.