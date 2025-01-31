GoPro pushes update to its entry-level Hero camera, adding 4:3 video for social clips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

GoPro is rolling out a software update for its entry-level Hero camera that allows users to shoot 4:3 video in 4K. This is great for the kinds of clips that populate social media sites like TikTok, as the footage is taller. The update is available for free via the company's GoPro Quik app on iOS and Android.

Obviously, the new aspect ratio is intended for social media content, but shooting in 4:3 has several use case scenarios. For instance, it can be the perfect choice for capturing video from a first-person perspective. If social media isn't your bag, GoPro says that these 4:3 videos can easily be cropped to 16:9 "for a traditional widescreen look."

There's another tool available with this update that adds a bit of pizzazz when converting from 4:3 to 16:9. The app's SuperView Digital Lens option adds a widening effect during the conversion process, which makes captured footage "look faster, more immersive and more exciting." This app-based lens has been available for a while, but only worked with GoPro's pricier offerings.

Speaking of budgets, the cute lil Hero camera is just $180 right now. It's also incredibly light, at 86 grams. The company's calling it the "smallest, lightest and widest angle GoPro, ever."