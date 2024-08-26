Indiegogo introduces its new guaranteed shipping program

Indiegogo has just introduced a Shipping Guarantee program to assure buyers they’ll get their products. Previously, there was no guarantee that you would receive the product you backed, but things are now changing. The program will be open to companies that have a reliable track record on the crowdfunding platform. Having a history of successful campaigns will help increase the chances of being approved for the program. The program is a step up from the “Trust-Proven” badge from two years ago, which indicates consistent fulfillment, positive backer ratings and proof of exemplary campaign management.

According to Indiegogo’s Shipping Guarantee Program FAQ page, a campaign must be vetted by the platform’s Trust & Safety team to qualify. All products must also be in the “final manufacturing stages.”

The first campaign under this program is the HoverAIR X1 PRO and X1 PRO MAX flying action cameras. As seen on the campaign’s product page, there is a “Shipping Guarantee” badge. Those who back the project will get their money back if the drones don’t ship by October 31, 2024.

Note that backers are required to fill out surveys sent out by campaign owners to qualify for the protection program. So, don’t complain if you simply forgot to fill out your shipping information — you’ll be on your own unless customer service helps you.

I once backed the Status Audio Between Pro earbuds years ago, and while they arrived safely, the many stories of failed campaigns from over the years have kept me (and surely other potential buyers) wary. Since Indiegogo only ensures reliable companies have access to the Shipping Guaranteed program, backers could be more confident if a company misses its shipping goals.