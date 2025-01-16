Insta360’s Flow 2 Pro gimbal offers a sturdier build and a selfie mirror

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Insta360 is back with another smartphone gimbal and it looks pretty darn great. The Flow 2 Pro is an upgrade over its predecessor in nearly every major way, and we already loved the original. This is another great tool for any content creator to have at the ready.

First of all, the Flow 2 Pro offers a sturdier build, for enhanced durability, and a much stronger tripod. The unit also includes an exterior selfie mirror, so users can quickly get a fit check in the middle of a vlog or whatever.

Insta360

The new design allows for something called Free Tilt Mode, which means that users can angle the gimbal in unique ways to get creative shots. The company says folks will be able to use this mode to get crane shots, tilt shots and multiple combinations thereof. The stabilizer also supports 360-degree pan tracking.

The software suite has received a major upgrade. Just like the original iteration, the Flow 2 Pro integrates with Apple DockKit for automatic tracking. However, there's also something called Active Zoom Tracking, which can close in up to 15x while following a moving subject. The company says this will ensure that shots are "crystal clear and perfectly framed, no matter the distance"

The company's Deep Track AI-powered tech has also gotten an update. Deep Track 4.0 brings new capabilities and quality-of-life features to make sure that all shots are "perfectly framed and effortlessly smooth." The software even allows for multi-person tracking.

The gimbal can be controlled via an Apple Watch or a secondary smartphone and the battery lasts around ten hours per charge. The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro is available right now for $160, with availability in gray and white.