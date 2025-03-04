Peak Design made a roller suitcase that’s perfect for techies and content creators

Peak Design may have recently begun dabbling in tripods and dedicated smartphone accessories, but it started as a bag maker. It's continuing that tradition by announcing its first-ever roller luggage, the Roller Pro Carry-On . This bag is appropriate to stow away overhead during flights, thus the name, but also comes with some tech-friendly features.

First of all, there's a hidden compartment specifically for an AirTag tracker. That would come in mighty handy in the case of a mistaken identity/swapped luggage type of deal like in the movies. It also boasts external gear loops for hooking stuff like tripods. There's a protected pocket for chargers, headphones, tablets and laptops.

The Roller Pro has been designed to accommodate the company's newly-announced XL-sized Camera Cube. This container fills the entire volume of the Roller Pro and holds a 400mm prime lens, along with other camera accessories. The company says it turns the bag into a "mobile creative workstation for photographers on location or in the studio." It also eliminates the need for a dedicated camera roller.

Tech aside, this is a piece of luggage. To that end, the carbon fiber handle has been designed for "maximal strength in a minimal volume." Peak Design says it's "significantly stiffer" than rival handles, but takes up "just a third of the volume." This allows for more packing space, which is always good. The 60mm wheels also nestle into the corners, further maximizing space. The capacity is expandable from 34L to 39L, which is great for piling on last minute gifts while traveling.

Peak Design

It's covered in a lightweight polycarbonate shell and Peak Design's proprietary VersaShell fabric. The Roller Pro is available in a few colors and preorders start today via Kickstarter. This is a Peak Design product, however, so get ready to empty that bank account. The price ranges from $140 to $600, depending on add-ons.