Ring brings 2K video resolution to its cameras

We're in the midst of CES 2025 and Amazon has announced a series of new features and devices across its product lines. In the case of Ring, this means increasing the quality of its cameras, with Ring Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro getting 2K video resolution. This upgrade should improve the quality of each bit of video footage for increased clarity and safety.

Ring will roll out 2K video resolution on January 8. Anyone with a Floodlight Cam Pro or Spotlight Cam Pro can use the Ring app to upgrade their device's resolution for free.

At the same time, Ring has teamed up with Kidde, a fire safety company, to create smoke and carbon monoxide alarms with Ring's technology. Basically, the devices will send real-time alerts on the Ring app if they detect unsafe levels of either smoke or carbon monoxide. Critically, individuals don't need to own a Ring Alarm or hub to use them.

Ring

For $5 monthly, customers can get professional monitoring of their devices, which allows agents to contact emergency personnel and contacts. These devices will only be available for US customers at Home Depot starting this April.

We're reporting live from CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 5-10. Follow our CES 2025 liveblog for the latest from the show floor.