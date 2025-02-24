Sigma's latest camera is so minimalist it doesn't have a memory card slot

Sigma has announced the BF, a new 24.6-megapixel full-frame, mirrorless camera that has a built-in SSD rather than an a CFexpress or SD card slot. The company is known for making lenses and unconventional cameras, and the BF's design and unique approach to storage definitely fit the bill.

The Sigma BF is milled from a single block of aluminum, and looks it, with mostly flat, angular edges that don't seem entirely designed for human hands, save for a thumb rest on the back. This is all part of the BF's deliberately minimalist approach, which extends to the lack of text on the body of the camera and the camera's haptic buttons. Besides the thumb rest, the back of the BF features a high-resolution display, pill-shaped status monitor for highlighting whatever setting you're adjusting, a dial for navigating menus, an option button, a power button and a playback button. The top of the BF is even simpler: there's just two microphones and a shutter button.

The BF is compatible with L-mount lenses, and on top of photos, its 35mm full-frame sensor can capture 6K video, and supports things like HEVC encoding and recording at up to 120 frames per second. The built-in 230GB SSD in the BF is "capable of storing more than 14,000 JPEG files, 4,300 uncompressed RAW images or 2.5 hours of video at the highest-quality setting," according to Sigma. Like plenty of modern mirrorless cameras, the BF also comes with several different color modes that can tweak the look of your photo. Options include modes like standard and rich, and color specific settings like powder blue, forest green and sunset red.

Sigma

All of that sounds cool in theory, especially if you're interested in a camera with an idiosyncratic design, but you have to be willing to pay for it. PetaPixel writes that the Sigma BF will be available body-only for $1,999 in April 2025, in either black or silver.