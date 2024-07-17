Canon EOS R5 II hands-on: Nifty eye-tracking autofocus and reduced overheating problems

As it teased earlier, Canon has launched the R5 II, a successor to the powerful but imperfect EOS R5. With a new 45-megapixel backside-illuminated (BSI) stacked sensor, it not only has superior specs for video, shooting speeds and more, but also adds advanced features like eye-controlled AF. The R5 II was launched alongside Canon's new flagship, the EOS R1, which I've covered in a separate post.

With the new R5, Canon has mostly dealt with the original's primary problem: overheating while shooting video. To see what’s different and try out some of the new features, I spent some time with an R5 II pre-production camera in Phoenix, Arizona.

The R5 II’s body is largely the same as before, but there are a couple of key changes. First off, Canon has moved the power switch over to the top right, next to the mode dial. On the left, where the on/off switch used to be, the company added a dedicated video and photo switch. That should make it easier for hybrid shooters to switch modes and keep settings separate.

Other controls are mostly where they were. The original R5 was already a sweet-handling camera, with a comfortable grip and logical control layout, so Canon wisely left well enough alone.

Also unchanged is the flip-out rear touch display, but the R5 II does have a new OLED electronic viewfinder. It has the same sharp 5.76-million dot resolution — on par with other models in this price range — but is brighter than before.

Canon EOS R5 II hands-on Canon EOS R5 II hands-on

It supports both UHS-II SD cards and CFexpress Type B, with a slot for each. If you want to shoot 8K RAW or sustain long shooting bursts, you’ll need to use CFexpress cards, which are much faster but considerably more expensive.

Canon introduced three new battery grips for the R5 II, with one containing a cooling fan. That largely reduces heating issues, as I’ll discuss shortly. Another grip is designed to improve vertical operability, making the R5 II handle more like the R1. The third grip adds 2.5G base-T ethernet for studio shooters.

With the new stacked sensor, the EOS R5 II is faster than ever. You can shoot blackout-free bursts at up to 30 fps in electronic shutter mode, or 12 fps using the mechanical shutter. Rolling shutter is also substantially reduced. The R5 II has a large buffer as well, supporting up to 93 RAW and 20 compressed RAW shots before it fills in electronic shutter mode.

Steve Dent for Engadget

Autofocus is improved in nearly every way, too. Like the R1, the R5 II comes with Canon’s new EyeAF II eye-tracking autofocus that sets focus where you look. Canon touts it as the fastest way to to move the AF tracking point.

It needs to be calibrated, and won't work with all eye types, but in my brief experience it worked for me. It can be a bit twitchy and isn’t 100 percent reliable, but I didn’t have enough time to really shake it out — so stay tuned for a full review.

Canon also added sports-related features like an action priority mode, subject crossing and the ability to register multiple faces. Face- and eye-tracking is improved, and it supports animals, birds and vehicles, too. Of course, it has 5-axis in-body stabilization with 8.5 stops of shake reduction, up from 8 before.

Shooting in the basketball scenario Canon set up, I found the AF to be generally reliable. The new pre-continuous shooting feature is also a nice bonus, helping ensure you capture shots even before fully pressing the shutter. However, some new things like action crossing require practice to get used to and I didn’t have enough time with the camera to adapt.

Canon EOS R5 II sample images Canon EOS R5 II sample images

It’s hard to evaluate image quality in pre-production cameras, and Canon warned us that it was still working on RAW processing. Still, the benefit of a 45-megapixel sensor is seriously sharp photos.

JPEG images appeared color accurate with pleasing skin tones, as you’d expect from Canon. Using the company’s software, I was able to process the 14-bit RAW images and found that they offer plenty of latitude for pushing and pulling in post.

Like the R1, the R5 also supports Canon's new in-camera upscaling, which quadruples resolution to around 179 megapixels. This uses deep learning to reduce noise, but Canon didn't explain precisely how it works.

A lot of my shooting was done in a gym with relatively low light, but the R5 II handled the high ISOs without generating excessive noise up to ISO 6400 or even beyond. It’s not in the same league as the R1, though, so you’ll need fast lenses if shooting action in dark spaces.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The R5 II is a seriously powerful video camera, right up there with Nikon’s Z8 or Z9. You can shoot 8K DCI RAW video at up to 60 fps, or 4K RAW at 60 fps. It also offers 8K MP4 support at up to 30 fps, or 4K DCI at 120 fps with pixel binning.

4K profiles at up to 30 fps use the full sensor width in “fine” mode, or you can capture higher frame rates with pixel binning. Full HD can be recorded at 240 fps with pixel binning as well. Most 4K modes can also be captured cropped to an APS-C frame size.

The addition of RAW recording and C-Log2 boosts dynamic range, and all the oversampled video modes are very sharp. Canon’s RAW is also easy to work with in Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve.

That takes us to the most glaring issue: overheating. The original R5 certainly struggled in this respect, with temperature limiting recording times in some modes.

Steve Dent for Engadget

With the new camera, the only modes affected are 8K 60p RAW, which is capped at 18 minutes, 8K 30p limited to 37 minutes and 4K 120p, which shuts down after 22 minutes. Adding the fan accessory removes most of those limitations and increases operating times at 8K 60p RAW and 4K 120P.

With incredible video and photos specs, Canon’s R5 II could retake its old crown as the best hybrid camera. The only model that can keep up with it for photos is the $6,500 Sony A1, but it's over $2,000 more expensive. Nikon’s $3,500 Z8 can match it video-wise with 8K RAW at up to 60P. However, it isn’t as good for photos as the R5 II, because speeds are limited to 20 fps and it lacks a mechanical shutter.

The R5 II will be more expensive than the Z8, however, at an estimated $4,300. It will arrive in stores sometime in August.

Canon paid for this contributor's travel and accommodation for the launch of its new cameras in Phoenix, Arizona. This article was produced independently for Engadget, with no oversight from Canon.