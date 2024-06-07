Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming out surprisingly soon

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, the stunning action and strategy RPG from Capcom, is set to come out on July 19 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC. It'll be a day-one Xbox Game Pass title.

We've had our eyes on Path of the Goddess for a while now. Even just in early trailers, it seems to offer a beautiful exploration of Japanese folklore, featuring lush settings packed with reactive details and dangerous creatures to battle. In Path of the Goddess, the land is fighting back against the people who have defiled it, spreading blight and spawning monsters called the Seethe. Players have to recruit villagers to their side during the day, and at night, they fight the Seethe, strategizing and managing resources along the way.

Capcom is celebrating Japanese history and culture with this game, similar to its previous titles Okami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest 2024 right here!