'Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls' will soon be revived on Apple Arcade

The latest game in the iconic series had a soft launch in 2019 before disappearing.
Kris Holt
08.13.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
August 13th, 2021
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
Konami

A new(ish) Castlevania game is on the way to Apple Arcade. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming soon to iOS, tvOS and Mac via the subscription service. Konami announced Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls in 2018. It soft launched the game on iOS in Canada in 2019 before removing it from the App Store last year.

As noted by Gematsu, this outing features character designs and music from Castlevania veterans Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls features a bunch of familiar playable characters, including Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa and Maria. You'll fight your way through Dracula's army with a range of weapons (including the whip) and special moves. Along with the story mode, there are co-op and bounty hunt modes.

Meanwhile, Apple announced the Apple Arcade library now includes more than 200 games.

