‘Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls’ will soon be revived on Apple Arcade

A new(ish) game is on the way to Apple Arcade. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming soon to iOS, tvOS and Mac via the subscription service. Konami announced in 2018. It soft launched the game on iOS in Canada in 2019 before removing it from the App Store last year.
As noted by , this outing features character designs and music from Castlevania veterans Ayami Kojima and Michiru Yamane. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls features a bunch of familiar playable characters, including Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa and Maria. You'll fight your way through Dracula's army with a range of weapons (including the whip) and special moves. Along with the story mode, there are co-op and bounty hunt modes.
Meanwhile, Apple announced the library now includes more than 200 games.