Check out NASCAR’s first electric race car prototype

NASCAR unveiled its first prototype electric racer this weekend at the Chicago Street Race. The $1.5 million electric crossover (per AP ) was developed in partnership with ABB, Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota to call attention to sustainability efforts under the NASCAR Impact program and show what EVs are capable of. It doesn’t mean NASCAR is moving away from gasoline-powered race cars just yet, but rather that it’s trying to “gauge fan interest in electric racing,” people involved with the initiative told AP.

NASCAR’s head of sustainability Riley Nelson told AP that the series and its partners “want to represent electric vehicles, and more broadly electrification, in racing as cool, fun and accessible.” The prototype, which has been driven by NASCAR driver David Ragan, has three STARD UHP 6-Phase motors, with one in the front and two in the back. This is all powered by a 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery. According to NASCAR, “its tunable powertrain can generate 1,000 kW at peak power.” It’s built on a modified Next Gen chassis.

NASCAR

NASCAR’s sustainability plans include adding EV charging stations and switching to 100 percent renewable energy at its race tracks by 2028. By 2035, it aims to achieve net-zero operating emissions.