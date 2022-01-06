The first edition of the Chevy Silverado EV sold out in 12 minutes

Deliveries of the $105,000 electric pickup are expected to start in fall 2023.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|01.06.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
January 6th, 2022
In this article: electric vehicle, chevrolet silverado, news, automotive, silverado ev, chevrolet, transportation, ev, mary barra, gm, tomorrow
Chevrolet Silverado RST First Edition EV
Chevrolet

Soon after GM formally revealed the Chevrolet Silverado EV at CES, it emerged that the $105,000 RST First Edition has already sold out. In fact, according to GM CEO Mary Barra, all of those vehicles were snapped up in just 12 minutes.

Barra told Bloomberg that the work truck variant is expected to be available in spring 2023, and GM plans to start delivering the RST First Edition that fall. The regular RST starts at $39,900, though that won't arrive until summer 2024.

It's not clear how many RST First Edition Silverados were available for pre-order, but the swift sell out isn't super surprising, given the popularity of the combustion engine Silverado. There's clearly a widespread appetite for electric pickups. Ford had to halt reservations of the F-150 Lightning due to overwhelming demand, and this week the automaker announced plans to double its production capacity to 150,000 vehicles per year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget