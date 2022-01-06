The first edition of the Chevy Silverado EV sold out in 12 minutes

Soon after GM formally revealed the Chevrolet Silverado EV at CES, it emerged that the $105,000 RST First Edition has already sold out. In fact, according to GM CEO Mary Barra, all of those vehicles were snapped up in just 12 minutes.

Barra told Bloomberg that the work truck variant is expected to be available in spring 2023, and GM plans to start delivering the RST First Edition that fall. The regular RST starts at $39,900, though that won't arrive until summer 2024.